SleepFoundation.org Announces The Launch of Enhanced Brand Identity and User Community Program

The enhancements highlight the organization's deepening commitment to making sleep improvement accessible to all who seek it.

SEATTLE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SleepFoundation.org, a OneCare Media brand and website dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve better sleep, today announced the launch of its enhanced brand, site redesign and brand ambassador program. Through these optimizations and programs, Sleep Foundation accelerates its ability to support users at every step of their sleep improvement journey

The redesign includes a new company logo, refreshed color scheme, and optimized site design to provide users with a more intuitive and engaging experience. A leader in online sleep education, insights, and solutions, Sleep Foundation is now better equipped to connect users to product recommendations and sleep improvement programs that help achieve better sleep and improve quality of life.

"At Sleep Foundation, we believe that sleep is the foundation physical and mental health is built upon. Unfortunately, many people treat sleep as a bargaining chip to buy time for other aspects of their lives," said Bill Fish, President of OneCare Media. "With the new brand and site design, we aim to shift this narrative, encouraging people to prioritize sleep and giving them the tools to maximize it."

To further support the brand and its connection with its community, Sleep Foundation has launched a brand ambassador program. The program seeks to engage Sleep Foundation community members and elevate their voices in shaping the future of sleep education and improvement for all in search of improved sleep.

"Our user community is passionate about the connection of sleep with overall well-being. They know firsthand the impact better sleep can have on quality of life and are eager to do what they can to help others achieve it," said Bill Fish, President of OneCare Media. "At Sleep Foundation, our site users are at the heart of everything we do. Our goal through these improvements is to create a healthier, happier and more well-rested world– making better sleep accessible to anyone who seeks it."

To learn more about Sleep Foundation's mission watch the brand overview video . Visit SleepFoundation.Org to see the enhanced site and brand identity. To learn more about the ambassador program visit the site overview page .

About Sleep Foundation

Sleep Foundation (SleepFoundation.org), a OneCare Media brand, was founded with the mission to improve health through sleep education and advocacy. Now a premier sleep destination, Sleep Foundation boasts a medical advisory board of physicians, psychologists, and academic researchers, as well as a seasoned team of product and materials science experts to elevate both health information and sleep product review content for the general public. SleepFoundation.org was acquired from the National Sleep Foundation in 2019 and is not affiliated with the organization.

About OneCare Media

OneCare Media (OneCare.com) is a digital media company committed to bettering health and wellness. Through expert-driven resources and curated recommendations, OneCare Media helps consumers make better-informed, more personalized decisions in their healthcare journeys. Founded with the belief that sleep is one of the three pillars of good health, OneCare Media has extended to the broader healthcare space.

CONTACT:

Keith Cushner

18776003767

press@onecare.com

Related Links

https://www.onecare.com

View original content:

SOURCE OneCare Media