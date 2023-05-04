Xiaomi MiAds Appoints AVOW as its Core Agency in India

Making AVOW the only agency that represents Xiaomi MiAds across four key regional markets at once - including India, EMEA, SEA, and LATAM.

BEIJING, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaomi MiAds has appointed AVOW, the specialist agency focusing on mobile OEM on-device user acquisition, as its official core agency for user growth and customer success solutions in India.

This partnership empowers app developers and brands looking to use mobile OEM advertising to achieve incremental growth by making inroads into Xiaomi's massive loyal user base through AVOW in the world's most populous country. Furthermore, this cooperation adds India as the 4th key region represented by AVOW, making the firm the only agency worldwide to represent Xiaomi MiAds in four regions around the world, a span also covering EMEA, SEA, and LATAM.

MiAds is Xiaomi's global advertising platform, which is one of the core services of Xiaomi's international internet business. MiAds covers 100+ markets worldwide, supports 70 languages, and offers reach to 420 million+ quality monthly active users (excluding mainland China). The platform provides a multi-faceted advertising portal through proprietary apps such as Mi Browser, Mi Music, Themes, Mi Video, and its official proprietary app store GetApps. In addition, Xiaomi allows marketers to accurately locate target audiences and convert their users into brand customers through multiple targeting options.

AVOW stood out for its exceptional undertaking of media business activities and exemplary customer service for MiAds in India and other major markets. AVOW will operate as one of the main points of contact, managing a 360-degree execution of mobile advertising campaigns on Xiaomi's advertisement platform - from launching apps on the GetApps marketplace and booking dynamic preload campaigns to media buying and campaign optimization.

Sharing his views on this association, Bono Wu, Head of Channel Partnership & Direct Sales of EU and LATAM, International Internet Business Department, Xiaomi, said, "We are delighted to have AVOW onboard as our core agency in India. AVOW's exceptional work in the Indian market and beyond has led us to continue our fruitful partnership. The combination of Xiaomi's system-level empowerment to MiAds on MIUI and AVOW's deep expertise will be truly beneficial to our mutual clients."

"We are thrilled to be named the core agency again for Xiaomi. Building on our success in EMEA, SEA, and LATAM, our key partnership with Xiaomi MiAds extends to India. Strengthening our alliances will allow us to offer more exclusive opportunities for mobile marketers to access Xiaomi's strong presence in the country. India is a dynamic market, and we are committed to helping marketers with greater access to the user audience and eventually make mobile OEM advertising a default part of every marketer's marketing mix", said Ashwin Shekhar, Co-founder, and CRO of AVOW.

AVOW has established a strong market presence by collaborating with leading Indian brands such as Amazon Prime, Unacademy, UpGrad, Byju's, MoneyTap, Avail, and WazirX. With its headquarters in Berlin (Germany), AVOW has expanded and strengthened its global presence by opening offices in India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Brazil, the Philippines, France, and Spain to serve its sizable clientele in those markets. In 2022, AVOW was ranked and recognized for the 6th time in AppsFlyer's Performance Index. Combining expert knowledge with AVOW AI, their proprietary tech solution, AVOW fosters smart media buying and targeting, allowing clients to reach their user acquisition KPIs and goals.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810. HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. According to Canalys, the company's market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked No. 3 globally in 2022. In December 2022, the MAU of MIUI reached approximately 582 million globally. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 589 million smart devices connected to its platform as of December 31, 2022, excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2022, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the fourth time, ranking #266, up 72 places compared to 2021.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index, and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

For more information about Xiaomi as a company, please visit https://www.mi.com/global/discover/newsroom

About AVOW is a global app growth marketing company specializing in Mobile OEM inventory. The company provides brands a unique opportunity to access untapped mobile advertising inventory at scale and invest their advertising spend across alternative channels for incremental user growth and engagement.

For more, please visit www.avow.tech

