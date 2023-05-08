imPRESS Press-On Manicure Expands its Award-Winning Portfolio with the NEW imPRESS Press-On Pedicure

The #1 press-on nail brand introduces its revolutionary press & go technology to toes for an instant at-home pedicure

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- imPRESS Press-On Manicure from KISS Products Inc., the world's leader in professional quality nail products, expands its iconic portfolio. Introducing imPRESS Press-On Pedicure, a new collection of trendy and fashion forward NO GLUE needed instant toenails that deliver a perfect pedicure in just minutes.

imPRESS has spent over a decade perfecting gel press-on nails into an instant, salon quality manicure that is quick, foolproof, and hassle-free. Thanks to its easy, no glue needed application and fashion forward styles and designs, imPRESS Press-On Manicure revolutionized the beauty industry and quickly became the #1 brand in the KISS portfolio.

"With this introduction, consumers can bring more of the salon experience home. Our new imPRESS Press-On Pedicure is a true game changer and now a DIY pedicure has never been easier. The product's patented technology includes a specialized pre-applied adhesive whereby the consumer simply peels back the clear tab and presses on the nail. It's as easy as that. Users will love it not only for summer months but all year long!" says Annette DeVita-Goldstein, SVP Global Marketing.

Available in over 60 premium designs and colors including brights, pastels, glazed-effects, 3D accents, and more, the new imPRESS Pedicure collection offers everyone a salon-worthy style that matches every mood and stylish outfit.

Each kit includes 24 waterproof nails, a prep pad, manicure stick, and a mini nail file. With no glue needed and no dry time, chips, or smudges, all you have to do is just peel, press on & go! The pedicure will stay put and flawless for days.

imPRESS Press-On Pedicure has a suggested retail price of $7.99 - $11.99 and can be purchased online at imPRESSmanicure.com and in drugstores and mass retailers nationwide. The packaging is printed with vegetable-based ink and made with recyclable paper and plastic for an eco-friendly update.

imPRESS Press-On Manicure Expands its Award-Winning Portfolio with the NEW imPRESS Press-On Pedicure (PRNewswire)

