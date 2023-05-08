Logitech Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Improving the Personal Workspace Experience with the Logi Dock Solution

Logi Dock simplifies the home office setup, reduces desktop clutter, and helps remote workers feel more productive.

SAN ANTONIO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has recognized Logi Dock with the 2023 Global New Product Innovation Award in the personal communication devices market. Logi Dock is an innovative product and first of its kind to address the growing problem of desktop clutter. As an all-in-one collaboration dock it simplifies the desk setup, reduces clutter, and helps remote workers feel more productive. It is an entirely new product category and a testament to Logitech's focus on creating meaningful products that offer clear benefits to users and deliver simple, effortless experiences.

Logitech (PRNewswire)

View the full multi-media landing page: https://best-practices.frost.com/logitech/

The all-in-one docking station with a built-in speakerphone connects everything that a typical knowledge worker needs at the desk in one compact unit, replacing the tangle of cables.. Logi Dock works with the Logi Tune desktop app. Andwith one-touch-to-join meeting controls, starting and controlling meetings can be quick and effortless. As a collaboration dock for knowledge workers, Logi Dock is simple to set up and loaded with functionality that makes remote work more productive and creative. Its features and benefits include:

Business-grade audio and enterprise-grade manageability

A full docking station with five USB ports

Bluetooth connectivity

Intuitive meeting controls and seamless integration

Effortless and enjoyable user experience

Hot desking support for flexible work anywhere

Roopam Jain, vice president of research for Frost & Sullivan's Connected Work practice, noted, "When the pandemic hit, Logitech spent time with its end users to understand their needs and pain points in a work-from-home world. Logi Dock is an entirely new product category that is the outcome of a clear understanding of the work-from-home user's unique requirements."

Logi Dock is a simple all-in-one device that requires no employee training and allows users to take control of their meetings without technical difficulties. It also empowers IT with a single purchase that is easy to deploy and manage, decreasing support tickets and freeing up precious IT resources for more important tasks. By providing the right work-from-home experience, businesses can ensure that they can support hybrid work reliably from anywhere, keeping users happier and reducing employee turnover. Logi Dock is part of Logitech's holistic approach to sustainable design focused on creating a new generation of lower-impact products using responsible materials and packaging.

"Logitech leads with the notion that when people look great, sound great, and feel good they can do their best work. Logi Dock is a highly functional product that allows for a clean setup at your desk and easy connectivity to all communication devices, improving the personal workspace experience," added Jain. For this unique and value-added approach, Logitech earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global New Product Innovation Award in the global personal communication devices market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: 210.247.3823

E: Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan