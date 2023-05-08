SOL DE JANEIRO PARTNERS WITH ACTRESS AND MODEL BARBIE FERREIRA FOR "WHERE WILL THEY TAKE YOU" PERFUME MIST CAMPAIGN

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol de Janeiro, the vibrant beauty brand on a mission to spread the joy of Brazilian Beauty & confidence to the world, has just announced its exciting celebrity partnership with renowned actress and model, Barbie Ferreira. She has been tapped as the face of the brand's "Where Will They Take You" global perfume mist campaign, which supports the recent launch of their Rio Radiance Perfume Mist, along with their renowned perfume mists; Cheirosa 62, Cheirosa 40, Cheirosa 68 & Cheirosa 71.

Sol de Janeiro was founded in 2015 on the philosophy of embracing the power and warmth of the Brazilian spirit, and the brand's collection of body care, fragrance, and hair care products have since become a worldwide sensation. With luscious textures, clinically proven formulations, and transportive fragrances, Sol de Janeiro's products inspire ultimate self-love and celebration of our bodies.

Now, Sol de Janeiro is taking their celebration of beauty to the next level with their "Where Will They Take You" campaign, and they couldn't be more excited to have Barbie Ferreira as their partner in crime! The campaign features Barbie exuding main character energy as she dances through the vibrant streets of Rio de Janeiro and the bustling city of New York, all while spritzing herself with Sol de Janeiro's signature perfume mists.

"We are thrilled to partner with Barbie Ferreira for our 'Where Will They Take You' campaign," said Heela Yang, CEO of Sol de Janeiro. "Barbie embodies the spirit of Sol de Janeiro - she is bold, confident, and unafraid to be herself. We are excited to share our perfume mists with her and with our customers, and to encourage everyone to embrace their own unique beauty and style."

Barbie herself is equally thrilled to partner with Sol de Janeiro, saying "I couldn't be more excited to partner with Sol de Janeiro for their 'Where Will They Take You' campaign. As someone of Brazilian descent, this partnership truly feels like a full circle moment for me. Sol de Janeiro is all about confidence and flaunting who you are, and I am so excited to partner with a brand that truly speaks to me."

The "Where Will They Take You" campaign was ideated by Sol de Janeiro's creative director, Rodrigo Burdman, and shot in stop motion style by Eduardo Boccaletti. The campaign showcases the power of fragrance to transport us to our favorite memories and feelings and features iconic Brazilian landmarks such as the Selarón Stairs, Morro da Conceição, Ipanema Beach, Mirante Dona Marta & Largo do Boticário.

At Sol de Janeiro, they believe in the transformative power of immersive fragrance experiences, and they invite everyone to join them in their celebration of self-love and confidence. So where will Sol de Janeiro take you? It's up to you to find out!

The "Where Will They Take You" campaign is now live on Sol de Janeiro's website and social media channels. The perfume mists are available for purchase on the Sol de Janeiro website and at select retailers worldwide.

About Sol de Janeiro

Inspired by the power and warmth of the Brazilian spirit, Sol de Janeiro stands for ultimate self-love and celebration. Embracing the authentic Brazilian beauty philosophy of loving and flaunting your body, Sol de Janeiro was founded in 2015. The brand's award-winning collection of body care, fragrance, and hair care is known for luscious textures, clinically proven formulations, and transportive fragrances. Beloved by multi-generational global consumers, Sol de Janeiro is available at premium international retailers as well as on its own website.

Loving and celebrating our bodies brings joy, power and positivity—which makes the world a warmer and happier place. If you need inspiration to celebrate yourself, there's an undeniable connection between Sol de Janeiro and confidence.

It's time to flaunt what makes you feel like you.

LOVE IT. FLAUNT IT. YOU'VE GOT IT.™️

