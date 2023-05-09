AllianceBernstein and Integreon Win Gold at Financial Communications Society's 29th Annual "Star Gala"

Integreon recognized for build strategy of AllianceBernstein corporate website

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and FARGO, N.D., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein ("AB"), a leading global investment management and research firm, and Integreon, a trusted global provider of creative, business and legal outsourced services, placed first in the 29th Annual Financial Communications Society (FCS) Portfolio Awards in the 'Business-to-Business Website' category.

Integreon, a trusted global managed services and alternative legal services provider (ALSP) (PRNewswire)

Held on May 4 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City, the FCS Annual Portfolio Awards honored 81 financial services organizations. These organizations were judged by a panel of senior marketing executives from industry-leading institutions and agencies for creative excellence in communications. Award categories included business-to-business, consumer retail, corporate image and employee communications.

"We are proud of the incredible work Integreon put into helping us build AllianceBernstein's US Retail Financial Advisor Site," said AB's Co-Head of Global Marketing Pinki Mehta. "To be acknowledged by the FCS community is an honor and recognition of the intentional work and collaboration of the entire team. Thank you to Integreon, our longtime partner, for helping us deliver on our vision and brand promise to our clients."

For the website redesign, the objective was to increase focus on both people and solutions as well as empower financial advisors to better support their clients. The project scope included technical and operational enhancements such as the implementation of a Digital Asset Management (DAM) tool which would allow AB's marketing team to organize, share, distribute and access digital assets, and a responsive web design for proper rendering of the site on all devices. Consideration of web access associated with ADA compliance was also a priority. As a trusted AB partner, Integreon leveraged its expertise in presentation graphics and web services to build, launch and enable ongoing support and efficient site maintenance alongside the AB team.

"It was a great evening and an honor to be recognized alongside AB by a panel of marketing and creative leaders," said Integreon Executive Vice President, Creative and Business Solutions Murray Joslin. "We are fortunate to be aligned with many of the leading Financial Services organizations who trust Integreon's expertise in creative content in all forms. This project with AB was such a success because of the partnership we have forged with their incredible marketing team. We truly appreciate the trust they have in us to be stewards of their brand."

Founded in 1967, the FCS is a national, not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving professional standards in financial marketing communications through a mission of community, education, and philanthropy.

About AllianceBernstein



AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients in major world markets. As of March 31, 2023, AllianceBernstein had $676 billion in assets under management. Additional information about AB may be found on its website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

About Integreon

Integreon is the trusted, global provider of creative, business, and legal outsourced services to corporations and law firms seeking to expand their capabilities and transform their performance. The company's 3,500+ professionals provide expert support across a range of managed services—from creative design, content delivery and administrative support to legal and compliance solutions. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers round-the-clock service in 50+ languages and is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility and efficiency to drive business performance. Integreon is owned by EagleTree Capital, a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm with over $5 billion of assets under management.

For more information about Integreon's range of services, email info@integreon.com, visit www.integreon.com and follow Integreon at LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

