Beacon Pointe Advisors Hires Jennifer McCosley - A Senior Wealth Advisor Dedicated to Serving the IDD Community

GREENSBORO, N.C. and DURHAM, N.C., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors is thrilled to announce that Jennifer (Jenny) McCosley CFP®, CAP®, has joined our advisory team. Jenny is one of eleven siblings, nine of which are adopted, and three of those adopted nine are individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. With her inspiring personal life story, Jenny brings to Beacon Pointe a tremendous knowledge and passion for working with persons with disabilities, as she specializes in helping to assist families with unique challenges that require equally unique financial planning.

With National Disability Awareness Month recognized earlier this Spring, we are delighted to have Jenny advocate education and awareness surrounding intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs). More importantly, we are excited to have her join our firm in supporting families challenged by disability to feel confident and empowered by their financial plans.

"Our number one focus is to support our diverse group of clients and their unique planning goals and needs," shares Shannon Eusey, CEO of Beacon Pointe Advisors. "We are elated to have Jenny as part of our team and for her to become what we know will be an impactful member of our firm's Women's Advisory Institute."

Jenny McCosley joins Beacon Pointe Advisors as a Senior Wealth Advisor and is responsible for partnering with the Beacon Pointe investment, operations, and financial planning teams to provide customized solutions that help clients meet their financial goals. Jenny began her financial planning and investment management career in 2008 and has gained valuable experience working in community banking, private trust, and registered investment advisory firms. Jenny was named to the Triad Business Journal's 40 Under 40 in 2022. She is a Campbell University alum and holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) and the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®) designations. She is also currently pursuing the Chartered Special Needs Consultant® designation.

Managing Directors of Beacon Pointe's Greensboro and Durham offices Jeff Hwang, CFP®, CRPC, Chuck Carrick, CFP®, ChFC, and Sheryl Austin, CFP®, ChFC, CLU are very excited to have Jenny aboard. Sheryl, who will be working closely with Jenny on client relationships, shares, "Jenny is a true role model for our Beacon Pointe team and communities alike – she showcases thought leadership and demonstrates how to positively make a difference, all while simultaneously helping her clients achieve their desired financial objectives and removing burdens where possible so clients can enjoy living their lives as stress-free as possible. She is wonderful and inspiring to us all."

In addition to her work with Beacon Pointe, Jenny is the Board Chair for Peacehaven Community Farm, where adults with IDDs are connected with the broader community through shared living and the work of a sustainable farm. Jenny shares, "I am so excited to merge my technical skills and my lived experiences in the next chapter of my career with Beacon Pointe. My hope is that I can help guide underserved families of individuals with disabilities, giving them financial clarity and confidence as they navigate this already very complex world."

Beacon Pointe Advisors

Beacon Pointe Advisors is the largest female-led registered investment adviser (RIA) in the nation with more than 45 office locations and thousands of clients located throughout the country, Beacon Pointe manages approximately $28 billion in assets under advisement (as of March 31, 2022). Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. For more information on Beacon Pointe's wealth advisory services, please visit: www.beaconpointe.com and on Twitter @BeaconPointeRIA, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @BeaconPointeAdvisors.

