Deloitte Names Former AT&T Senior Vice President of Tax, Paul Stephens, as New 'Chief Tax Officer-in-Residence'

Stephens to assist in accelerating Deloitte's vision to be the pre-eminent advisor to chief tax officers (CTOs), providing guidance to tax and finance organizations on the critical issues CTOs face

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced that its Chief Tax Officer (CTO) Program has brought on Paul Stephens, former senior vice president of tax at AT&T, to the role of independent senior advisor, U.S. CTO Program. Stephens will serve as the new "CTO-in-Residence" and will advise Deloitte Tax staff and senior leadership while also helping CTOs and their finance organizations create value for their enterprises and communities.

Deloitte's Chief Tax Officer Program aims to help both rising and established tax leaders successfully take on new challenges and seize opportunities that come from change and uncertainty. Deloitte's deep tax knowledge, multidisciplinary business experience and vast resources empower, connect and inform tax executives in distinct and meaningful ways. The program supports tax leaders at all stages of their careers, inspiring them to lead with confidence.

As the new CTO-In-Residence, Stephens will help drive meaningful impact through a wide-ranging scope of responsibilities. He will serve as a speaker and facilitator at Deloitte's Strategic Tax Conference and other events, mentor CTOs through Deloitte's Tax Executive Transition Labs and help develop the next generation of tax leaders through Deloitte Tax Academies. Further, he will advise on a broad range of meaningful issues, including business model transformation, stakeholder management, ESG, DEI and leadership in a virtual environment.

"Whether directing large corporate tax departments or leading small in-house teams, today's chief tax officers share common challenges," said Carrie Falkenhayn, partner, Chief Tax Officer Program leader, Deloitte Tax LLP. "With over 25 years at the world's largest telecommunications company, Paul brings a unique perspective to today's most pressing tax issues, and we are thrilled to share his deep experience and insights with our clients as Deloitte's new Chief Tax Officer-in-Residence."

"Deloitte has a market-leading reputation for excellence and quality, and I look forward to becoming an integral part of its CTO Program. I hope to enhance the overarching positioning of the CTO function, collaborate with senior leadership, mentor staff and deliver value to clients," said Paul Stephens, independent senior advisor, U.S. CTO Program, Deloitte Tax LLP. "Deloitte's CTO Program leverages the organization's deep tax knowledge, experience and resources to help tax executives advance their leadership and tax strategy capabilities. I am thrilled to move into this next phase of my career and help established and aspiring tax directors seize new opportunities, add strategic value to their organizations, and advance their careers."

Prior to his time with Deloitte, Stephens spent the past 25 years at AT&T where he served in several senior leadership roles until his retirement in October 2022. Most recently, he led a 450-person team responsible for about $22 billion in annual taxes. Stephens also played a critical role in developing and advocating positions on legislative and regulatory tax matters, including the 2017 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, as well as in resolving significant income tax audit issues. Before joining AT&T, Stephens developed his tax expertise during his 10 years working in the tax practice of another major accounting firm.

Stephens is a strong supporter of his community and the development of others. He served as a mentor for AT&T Women of Finance for several years and currently serves as an Executive Board Member of Communities in Schools Dallas Region.

He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Millikin University and a Juris Doctorate from Washington University School of Law. Stephens is a member of the AICPA and a member of the Illinois and Missouri State Bar Associations.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

