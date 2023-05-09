Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC Announces Revised Net Asset Value for High Yield ETF

Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC ("ETC") investment adviser of the High Yield ETF (NYSE Arca: HYLD)(the "Fund") announced today that the reported net asset value per share ("NAV") of the Fund was overstated on April 27, 2023 by $0.31115 on the reported NAV of $26.48 due to an administrative error. The NAV was subsequently recalculated and revised to $26.17 per share. There were no subscriptions or redemptions during the one-day period and no further changes are expected.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exchange-traded-concepts-llc-announces-revised-net-asset-value-for-high-yield-etf-301819616.html

SOURCE Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.