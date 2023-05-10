Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Reports Earnings and Announces Dividend

NOVATO, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (Nasdaq: HNNA) reported results for its second fiscal quarter of 2023, which ended March 31, 2023. The firm also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.1375 per share to be paid on June 5, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023, which represents an annualized dividend yield of 7.7%.*

"The recent headlines in the banking sector certainly contributed to continued stock market volatility the first quarter of 2023," said Neil Hennessy, Chairman and CEO. "However, I believe that the U.S. economy and the financial sector are healthy, as evidenced by the Fed's recent moves. In this current market environment, I feel every investor should be mindful that inflation will likely begin to subside, but remain persistent in the short term, the Fed may continue to raise rates in small increments, and corporate earnings should be stronger than projected. I am resolute in my belief that market fundamentals are strong enough to weather current challenges. Over the longer term, I also believe unemployment rates will remain low and GDP will recover to withstand any threats of a recession," he added.

"Our earnings follow our assets under management, and we have experienced recent declines," said Teresa Nilsen, President and COO. "However, we continue to apply persistent diligence while employing our business strategy of growing organically and by strategic acquisitions:

Several of our Hennessy Funds have received recent accolades for their performance:

On April 26, 2023 , we signed a definitive agreement to acquire approximately $70 million in assets under management:

Meanwhile, interest rates are on the rise and with thoughtful management, our available cash net of debt continues to grow, increasing over 13% in the last twelve months," she added.

Financial Highlights (compared to the prior comparable quarter ended March 31, 2022):

Total revenue of $5.9 million , a decrease of 24%.

Net income of $1.2 million , a decrease of 26%.

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.15 , a decrease of 29%.

Average assets under management, upon which revenue is earned, of $3.0 billion , a decrease of 22%.

Total assets under management of $2.8 billion , a decrease of 25%.

Cash and cash equivalents, net of gross debt, of $17.6 million , an increase of 13%.





Financial Highlights











Three Months Ended March 31,

Change



2023

2022

Dollar

Percent Total Revenue

$ 5,915,644

$ 7,744,624

$ (1,828,980)

-23.6 % Net Income

1,194,430

1,602,541

(408,111)

-25.5 % Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

0.15

0.21

(0.06)

-28.6 % Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (Diluted)

7,610,729

7,548,335

62,394

0.8 % Average Assets Under Management

2,985,902,812

3,829,346,037

(843,443,225)

-22.0 %





















As of March 31,











2023

2022







Total Assets Under Management

$2,843,963,112

$3,804,027,802

$(960,064,690)

-25.2 % Cash and Cash Equivalents, Net of Gross Debt Balance

17,619,093

15,585,132

2,033,961

13.1 %



* Based on the closing stock price of $7.12 on May 9, 2023, and an annualized dividend of $0.55 per share.



