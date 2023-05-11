SAP and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Build the Future of Open Data and AI for Enterprises

New offering will unite SAP with Google Cloud's data and analytics technology, making enterprise data more open and valuable and advancing enterprise AI development

WALLDORF, Germany and SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Google Cloud announced an extensive expansion of their partnership, introducing a comprehensive open data offering designed to simplify data landscapes and unleash the power of business data. The offering enables customers to build an end-to-end data cloud that brings data from across the enterprise landscape using the SAP® Datasphere solution together with Google's data cloud, so businesses can view their entire data estates in real time and maximize value from their Google Cloud and SAP software investments.

Google Cloud Logo (PRNewsfoto/Google Cloud) (PRNewswire)

Data is the cornerstone of digital transformation and AI development. Organizations spend significant resources building complex data integrations, custom analytics engines, and generative AI and natural language processing (NLP) models before they start to realize value from their data investments. Data originating from SAP systems, in particular, are among organizations' most valuable assets and can contain critical information on supply chains, financial forecasting, human resources records, omnichannel retail, and more. SAP Datasphere combines this mission-critical data with data from across the enterprise landscape, regardless of its origin. Being able to easily combine SAP software data and non-SAP data on Google Cloud, from virtually any other data source, means organizations can dramatically accelerate their digital transformation with a fully-defined data foundation that retains complete business context.

"Bringing together SAP systems and data with Google's data cloud introduces entirely new opportunities for enterprises to derive more value from their full data footprints," said Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. "SAP and Google Cloud share a commitment to open data and our extended partnership will help break down barriers between data stored in disparate systems, databases, and environments. Our customers not only benefit from the business AI already built into our systems, but also from a unified data foundation."

"SAP and Google Cloud now offer an incredibly comprehensive and open data cloud, providing a foundation for the future of enterprise AI," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. "Few resources are as important to digital transformation as data. By deeply integrating SAP data and systems with our data cloud, customers will be able to utilize our analytics capabilities, as well as advanced AI tools and large language models to find new insights from their data."

SAP and Google Cloud's new open data offering compliments the RISE with SAP solution and will enable customers to:

Access business-critical data in real-time: The integration between SAP Datasphere and Google Cloud BigQuery allows customers to easily access their most critical data in real time without data duplication. This joint offering can unify data from SAP software systems, such as SAP S/4HANA® and SAP HANA® Cloud, providing organizations with a comprehensive view of their most important data on Google's data cloud.

Simplify data landscapes: SAP and Google Cloud co-engineered powerful data replication and federation technologies, which allow businesses to easily integrate SAP software data with BigQuery environments and leverage SAP and Google Cloud's leading data analytics capabilities. Now, customers can federate queries across SAP Datasphere and BigQuery to blend data from SAP and non-SAP software. This eliminates common data silos from sources that span marketing, sales, finance, supply chain, and more. For example, customers with wholesale business distribution models can now have full visibility into their products as they go through the sales pipeline and reach customers.

Create trusted insights with Google Cloud's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models: Businesses will be able to use Google Cloud's AI and ML services to train models on data from SAP and non-SAP systems.

Perform advanced analysis: Organizations can utilize the analytics capabilities of the SAP Analytics Cloud solution in Google Cloud to analyze financial and business outcomes while improving the accuracy of models. With a simple integration to data in BigQuery with SAP Datasphere, customers can plan with a single, comprehensive view of their businesses.

Utilize joint solutions for sustainability : SAP and Google Cloud are exploring ways to combine SAP Datasphere with broader ESG data sets and insights powered by Google Cloud to accelerate sustainability journeys with actionable insights.

Use SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) on Google Cloud globally: SAP will advance its multi-cloud offerings by expanding regional support of SAP BTP and SAP HANA Cloud on Google Cloud, which includes support for SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Datasphere. SAP and Google Cloud intend to launch SAP BTP in five new regions this year, building to a total of eight regions supported by 2025.

The companies also plan to partner on joint go-to-market initiatives for enterprises' largest data projects, enabling customers to adopt data products from both SAP and Google Cloud. Visitors to the SAP Sapphire® conference can see demos of joint AI and data solutions at Google Cloud's booth. These include how enterprises can apply generative AI to common workflows and applications, such as using a chatbot to search, create, and edit purchase requests. The SAPPHIRE conference takes place May 16-17 in Orlando, Florida.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Google Cloud