Greenidge Generation Reports First Quarter 2023

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Results in line with guidance provided on April 21, 2023

Total revenue was $15.2 million

Cryptocurrency datacenter hosting revenue was $6.9 million , and Cryptocurrency datacenter self-mining revenue was $6.5 million

GAAP net loss from continuing operations was $8.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations of $1.1 million

Cryptocurrency datacenter operations produced 698 bitcoins in the first quarter; 393 bitcoins produced for colocation and 305 bitcoins were produced for self-mining

Operated active mining capacity of approximately 2.5 EH/s from 24,700 miners as of March 31, 2023

Cash of $17.0 million as of March 31, 2023

Adjusted EBITDA loss continuing operations is a non-GAAP measure. See the table attached to this press release for a reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP measures and "Use of Non-GAAP Information" below for more details.

FAIRFIELD, Conn., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) ("Greenidge" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023.

"Our results for the first quarter of 2023 are consistent with the estimates we released in April," said Dave Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Greenidge. "During the first quarter of 2023, we have effectively transitioned our business to a lower risk profile, which has allowed us to continue to participate in the upside of increases to bitcoin prices enabling us to significantly reduce our Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations when comparing to the fourth quarter of 2022 and improving liquidity due to significantly reduced debt service."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Greenidge's revenue for the first quarter was $15.2 million, down 48% compared to the prior year. Cryptocurrency datacenter hosting revenue was $6.9 million as compared to none in the prior year. Cryptocurrency datacenter self-mining revenue was $6.5 million, down 72% versus the prior year as Greenidge transitioned its capacity towards datacenter hosting during the first quarter of 2023. Power and Capacity revenue was $1.8 million, down 70% compared to the prior year. Greenidge's cryptocurrency datacenter operations produced 698 bitcoins during the first quarter, compared to 561 bitcoins in the first quarter of the prior year.

As of March 31, 2023, Greenidge operated approximately 24,700 active miners with an aggregate hash rate capacity of approximately 2.5 EH/s.

Net loss from continuing operations was $8.8 million for the first quarter as compared to $1.7 million in the first quarter of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter was $1.1 million compared to the prior year first quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $7.3 million. The lower average bitcoin prices and higher difficulty levels on the blockchain network in 2023 as compared to 2022 more than offset the increased hash rate capacity. Additionally, a milder winter season in 2023 impacted the year-over-year comparison of profitablilty.

As of March 31, 2023, Greenidge had cash of $17.0 million and debt balance of $97.3 million, which was reduced from $157.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) is a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 Amounts denoted in thousands



Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022 REVENUE:







Datacenter hosting

$ 6,944

$ - Cryptocurrency mining

6,451

23,232 Power and capacity

1,762

5,923 Total revenue

15,157

29,155 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:







Cost of revenue - hosting services (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization)

4,671

- Cost of revenue - self mining (exclusive of depreciation

and amortization)

3,248

8,456 Cost of revenue - power and capacity (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization)

1,816

4,023 Selling, general and administrative

9,013

11,809 Depreciation and amortization

3,820

3,653 Gain on sale of assets

(1,744)

- Total operating costs and expenses

20,824

27,941 (Loss) income from operations

(5,667)

1,214 Other income (expense), net:







Interest expense, net

(3,573)

(3,353) Gain (loss) on sale of digital assets

398

(5) Other income, net

-

16 Total other expense, net

(3,175)

(3,342) Loss from continuing operations before taxes

(8,842)

(2,128) Benefit for income taxes

-

(381) Net loss from continuing operations

(8,842)

(1,747) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

671

1,318 Net loss

$ (8,171)

$ (429)









Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from Continuing Operations: Net loss from continuing operations

$ (8,842)

$ (1,747) Benefit for income taxes

-

(381) Interest expense, net

3,573

3,353 Depreciation and amortization

3,820

3,653 EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations

$ (1,449)

$ 4,878 Stock-based compensation

481

362 Gain on sale of assets

(1,744)

- Debt restructuring costs

1,617

- Expansion costs

-

2,104 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations

$ (1,095)

$ 7,344

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 Amounts denoted in thousands



March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)

December 31, 2022 ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 17,046

$ 15,217 Digital assets

19

348 Accounts receivable

42

2,696 Prepaid expenses

4,846

6,266 Emissions and carbon offset credits

960

1,260 Income tax receivable

-

798 Current assets held for sale

1,833

6,473 Total current assets

24,746

33,058 LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Property and equipment, net

69,800

130,417 Other long-term assets

448

292 Total assets

$ 94,994

$ 163,767









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Accounts payable

$ 4,935

$ 9,608 Accrued emissions expense

5,081

6,052 Accrued expenses

5,546

11,327 Short-term environmental liability

1,100

600 Long-term debt, current portion

5,358

67,161 Current liabilties held for sale

2,154

3,974 Total current liabilities

24,174

98,722 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing fees

85,949

84,585 Environmental liability

26,900

27,400 Other long-term liabilities

3,595

107 Total liabilities

140,618

210,814 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

(45,624)

(47,047) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 94,994

$ 163,767

