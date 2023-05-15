Innovaccer Chief Medical Officer David Nace, MD Joins HFMA's Healthcare Leadership Council

Nationally recognized physician executive and healthcare thought leader will serve in strategic advisory role to leading industry society serving more than 100,000 healthcare finance professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Innovaccer Inc. announced that Chief Medical Officer David Nace, MD has joined the Healthcare Financial Management Association's (HFMA) Healthcare Leadership Council (HLC). As a member of the ten-person council, Dr. Nace will provide strategic advice to HFMA's national leadership regarding key issues that impact HFMA members and the healthcare finance profession. The influential membership association recently surpassed 100,000 members after 12 consecutive quarters of growth.

In his role as Chief Medical Officer for Innovaccer, Dr. Nace draws on over 30 years of experience as a physician executive in large healthcare systems, payer health plans, leading healthcare providers, and health information technology organizations. As a national thought leader involved in healthcare reform and managed care strategies since the early 1990s, Dr. Nace has been a staunch advocate for and expert resource on reimbursement and care models, including value-based care, ACOs, alternative payment, clinical integration, population health management, patient experience, the patient centered medical home, health equity, and the use of information technology to accelerate healthcare innovation and transformation.

Before joining Innovaccer and after a career in private practice, Dr. Nace held executive leadership roles in several leading healthcare organizations. He served as Chief Medical Officer, VP of Population Health at McKesson ; Chairman of the Patient Centered Primary Care Collaborative (PCC); Senior Vice President at UnitedHealthGroup (UHG); Vice President and CMO at Aetna , among other roles.

Dr. Nace is currently on the board and executive committee of the Healthcare Transformation Task Force . He has also served as an advisor to the American Medical Association , National Business Group on Health , the World Health Organization , and the International Labor Organization on issues ranging from health promotion and wellness to employer policy and healthcare financing issues. He has also been a board member for the Integrated Healthcare Association , the Association of Behavioral Health and Wellness , and the Care Continuum Alliance . Dr. Nace earned his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

"Dr. Nace's diverse experience in primary care, health plans, and healthcare technology informs his perspectives on key issues in the field," said HFMA Senior Vice President Professional Practice Richard L. Gundling, FHFMA, CMA. "We appreciate Dr. Nace's interest in contributing to the HLC and sharing his insights with us. As a national thought leader and experienced physician executive, he will be a valued member of the Council."

The HFMA's HLC was designed to serve in an advisory role to HFMA's national leadership for key issues that impact HFMA members and healthcare finance. The Council advises the HFMA Board of Directors by providing perspectives that are typically not within the HFMA membership's wheelhouse, in order to enhance the Association's strategic thought leadership activities.

HFMA helps its members—both individuals and organizations—achieve optimal performance by providing the practical tools and solutions, education, industry analyses, and strategic guidance needed to address and overcome the many challenges that exist within the US healthcare system.

"I'm honored to have been asked to join the HFMA's Healthcare Leadership Council, and to have the opportunity to work with such a distinguished group of healthcare leaders across the care continuum, including healthcare finance," said Dr. Nace. "I look forward to working with the Council on policy issues, identifying new opportunities and best practices to help members navigate the changing healthcare landscape, and on the use of technology to help improve the financial health of their organizations."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 100,000 members to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is the data platform that xccelerates innovation. The Innovaccer platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer's EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is the #1 rated Best-in-KLAS data and analytics platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

