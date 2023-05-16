ArisGlobal Acquires Leading Regulatory Data Solution SPORIFY

The acquisition enhances ArisGlobal LifeSphere Regulatory solutions with robust data governance capabilities; matching, maintaining, synchronizing, and integrating SPOR data for life sciences customers

MIAMI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, a leading provider of life sciences software designed to automate core drug development functions with its end-to-end technology platform LifeSphere®, today announces its acquisition of the SPOR (Substances, Products, Organisations and Referentials) data governance and integration solution, SPORIFY.

SPORIFY provides consistent and ISO IDMP-compliant SPOR data to feed regulatory activities across the product life cycle, enabling more informed, proactive regulatory decisions to benefit public health and safety. It is the trusted SPOR data harmonization technology solution for five of the world's top 20 largest pharmaceutical companies and several European regulators.

"ArisGlobal is driven by a mission to innovate and positively impact the life sciences industry through technology, and SPORIFY is a perfect example of now being able to deliver this caliber of data capabilities through our global platform," shares Mike Gordon, CEO at ArisGlobal. "How we help the industry collect, manage, and ultimately make decisions with data is at the heart of what we do—SPORIFY will bring advanced oversight and power to that process for our customers."

"SPORIFY is considered an indispensable technology resource for the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and global health authorities and plays a vital role in facilitating data clean up, enrichment, and harmonization as industry stakeholders align to global data standards," stated Pat Jenakanandhini, Chief Product Officer at ArisGlobal. "I'm excited to work with innovators who share our vision that integrating life sciences technologies throughout the product lifecycle helps customers improve patient safety and bring therapies to market faster."

This enhancement builds onto what was already the broadest set of regulatory capabilities available on the market today. Bringing the SPORIFY application into the LifeSphere platform accelerates IDMP-compliant LifeSphere RIMS implementations by proactively establishing data governance processes prior to health authority submissions.

"Creating system interoperability for life sciences and facilitating the transfer of structured data submissions to health authorities are integral to SPORIFY's mission," said Gary Wilson, Director, CorrIT Ltd. "Working in partnership with ArisGlobal, we'll have the opportunity to provide those key capabilities to a much wider market as IDMP and interoperable data standards expand globally."

As the life sciences industry pushes for harmonization of global data standards and earlier collaboration across the life sciences ecosystem, including health authorities like the European Medicines Agency (EMA) where SPOR implementation is following a phased approach, the combination of ArisGlobal and SPORIFY is a natural fit.

This news follows ArisGlobal's recent announcement on the acquisition of Amplexor Life Sciences.

About ArisGlobal:

ArisGlobal is the creator of LifeSphere, a market leader in global drug development technology solutions that is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter. www.arisglobal.com.

About SPORIFY

SPORIFY is a single solution to match, maintain, synchronise, and integrate SPOR data with local system data. www.sporify.eu.

