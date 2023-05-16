Participant Capital Launches a Sun Belt Multifamily Development Fund

The Fund will target Florida's Major Metros



MIAMI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Participant Capital Advisors, a real estate investment firm that manages private equity real estate vehicles, announced the launch of its latest fund: the Participant Capital Sun Belt Multifamily Development Fund 1 (the "Fund"). The Fund has a fundraising target of $250 million in commitments to allocate to multifamily development projects in the booming Sun Belt region. The Fund is a closed-end private equity real estate vehicle with an 8-year projected term. Apex Group Ltd. has been appointed as the Administrator for the Fund.

The Fund will be particularly focused on the state of Florida where it is targeting low-rise multifamily projects in the rapidly growing suburbs of Orlando and Tampa, and mid/high-rise projects in Miami and other major urban centers in South Florida.

"U.S. demographics, migration, work from home trends, and rising residential costs strongly favor multifamily development in Florida," said Participant Capital President Bernie Wasserman. "Florida's stable migration is the backdrop to its major cities experiencing some of the highest rent, job and economic growth in the country. Our latest fund will provide accredited investors with access to this growth story via investments in institutional quality multifamily development projects."

Participant Capital principals have a 30+ year track record in development. Through its affiliation with Royal Palm Companies (RPC), Participant Capital is able to capitalize on a rich development history and experience that spans over 50 real estate projects, 9,500 units, 18 million square feet, and over $4.7 billion of value creation. Participant Capital invests alongside best-in-class institutions in branded real estate including RPC's proprietary development brands: PARAMOUNT®; Legacy Hotel & Residences®; Elevate; and Grand Reserve®.

About Participant Capital

Participant Capital is a real estate investment management firm that empowers wealth managers with the ability to invest their clients' capital in Class A real estate development projects alongside institutional investors. Participant is closely affiliated with Royal Palm Companies, which has developed 50+ real estate projects over more than 40 years. Participant Capital managed vehicles provide access to best-in-class multifamily, hospitality, and mixed-used development projects. For more information, visit: www.participantcapital.com .

