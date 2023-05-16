VTEX Named a 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Commerce Platform Software Providers 2023 Vendor Assessment

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, has been named a 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Commerce Platform Software Providers 2023 Vendor Assessment , (doc #US49436223) April 2023, marking the company's first appearance in this report.

The report evaluates software vendors that provide solutions for the retail space. It noted, "Among the vendors assessed in this IDC MarketScape, VTEX shows expertise in the retail sector, with well-established multichannel platform services and models, and modern, consumer-engaging solutions such as Conversational Commerce and Livestream Shopping."

"Brands are facing a challenging, ever-evolving retail environment alongside an uncertain economic outlook, making it a critical time for them to choose partners that are really committed to the balance between freedom and low maintenance architecture," said Mariano Gomide de Faria, founder and co-CEO of VTEX. "Forward thinking CEOs and CIOs are pursuing simplification, thus they are prouder of testing than of building. Time to market is the key element and to do it in a sustainable evergreen way is what makes the difference. We're incredibly excited to be included in this year's IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessment report that recognizes this core aspect of our business."

VTEX supports more than 2,600 customers, including brands like Motorola, Whirlpool and Hearst, with more than 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries.

"VTEX's ability to unify experiences for retailers across channels and create engaging opportunities between brands and customers contributed to their position as a 'Major Player' in the evaluation," says Ornella Urso, Research Manager at IDC. "This focus on the customer experience helps VTEX create meaningful engagements between brands and customers."

According to the IDC MarketScape, "From a customer experience standpoint, VTEX has expertise in integrating experiences across multiple channels, including digital, physical, social, chat platforms and more, and it is continuously enhancing native capabilities to improve the experience for VTEX sellers with its marketplace, including seller onboarding/experience, seller management, and promotions management."

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where global brands and retailers run their world of commerce. VTEX puts its customers' business on a fast path to growth with a complete Commerce, Marketplace, and OMS solution. VTEX helps global companies build, manage and deliver native and advanced B2B, B2C, and Marketplace commerce experiences with unprecedented time-to-market and without complexity.

As a leader in digital commerce platforms, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 customers, including Ab Inbev, Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, and Whirlpool, having over 3,200 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31st, 2022). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

