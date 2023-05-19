U.S. News Announces Survey Distribution Date and Outcomes-Focused Updates to Methodology for Upcoming Best Colleges Rankings

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global leader in education rankings and consumer advice, is pleased to announce that its proprietary surveys for its 2024 Best Colleges will be distributed to colleges in phases beginning today, and continuing throughout next week.

The 2024 Best Colleges methodology will place greater emphasis on outcomes for graduating college students. Updates will include:

Increased weighting on a schools' success in graduating students from different backgrounds; and

Removing the following factors as ranking indicators: alumni giving, faculty with terminal degree, class size and high school standing; such factors will be included in school profiles and comparison tools for students.

Along with the updated methodology, U.S. News will continue to release new tools that will enable students to explore different criteria based on their individual interests and needs, helping them choose the best possible school for their academic and professional success. In addition, U.S. News will collaborate with university presidents, academic researchers, college advisors, policymakers, parents and students to ensure that the needs of the students are aligned with the value the institutions provide.

"Helping students find the school that is right for them is the core of everything we do in our education vertical," said Eric Gertler, executive chairman and CEO of U.S. News. "With college costs soaring, we want to ensure the educational resources we provide emphasize the outcomes for graduates of the schools in our rankings. This, in conjunction with the other outcomes-focused measures we are adopting, will further support a student's decision-making process when they are making one of the most important decisions of their lives."

Students and their families use U.S. News as an essential resource in their college decision-making process. In the last 12 months alone, more than 35 million people visited USNews.com to learn about undergraduate programs, and nearly 1.2 million students and their families accessed U.S. News to request information about specific institutions and/or to compare schools to one another.

By participating in the U.S. News survey, schools supply prospective students with the most comprehensive criteria for their decision-making process – benefitting both the student and the institution. For the 2024 Best Colleges rankings, data collected through the survey process will be supplemented by a variety of data sources, including publicly available data. Completion of the survey is not a prerequisite for inclusion in the rankings.

