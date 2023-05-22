Oh, It's On: Mike's Amazing Dips into Creative Agency Havas New York as Newly Appointed Agency of Record

First-ever brand campaign for Mike's Amazing mayo and mustard asks food lovers tough questions.

Like who the **** puts ketchup on a hotdog?

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mike's Amazing , a Chefler Foods condiment brand, has appointed Havas New York as its first creative agency of record. Havas New York will roll out a fully integrated creative campaign across TV, social, digital, and out-of-home all over New York and New Jersey throughout the summer 2023.

The new platform "When it's on, it's on." includes a series of spots as authentic as the product itself, featuring famous actor and comedian Michael Rapaport who is known for his strong opinions and his affinity for the region. Across the spots, viewers will witness him sounding off on minor but controversial topics, like, "what kind of deli would give you pastrami without mustard?" or why people should just "admit that they like mayonnaise already."

"There's just something funny about getting so worked up about small things, like what people put on their hot dog. And since that's what I do anyways, it just made sense," said Rapaport.

Born in 2016, the Mike's Amazing brand is popular throughout the Northeast area and is well known amongst sports fanatics for being the official mayonnaise, mustard and vegetable oil of the Yankees, Mets, Rangers, Devils, and Phillies, as well as the official mayo of the Red Sox. The brand's embodiment of the spirit of competition and strong sense of pride in its products became the base and inspiration for the tone of the creative campaign.

"Celebrating our position in the Tri-State Area, we embraced the strong opinions people have when it comes to their food to deliver a message that is funny, real and maybe even a little edgy," said Michael Leffler, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mike's Amazing/Chefler Foods LLC. "Pairing authenticity with a sense of humor reflects our corporate culture and it speaks directly to the millions of people who are passionate about condiments, inspiring them to select a Mike's Amazing product when they have the choice."

"What resonated with us when we met with the Mike's Amazing team was the brand's passionate and opinionated ethos," said Dan Lucey, Chief Creative Officer at Havas New York. "We knew the work needed to tap into the minds of the consumers and their opinions to embrace debates in culture and ultimately let Mike's be a part of the larger conversation."

"Who actually gets fired up about what the right condiment to put on a sandwich is? Well, real people with real opinions do," said Josh Schildkraut, Executive Creative Director at Havas New York.

Mike's Amazing marks another win for Havas' New York Village, including within its scope Havas New York, Havas CX, and Havas Formula all of which will support the brand across creative, digital customer experience, and PR.

"We are thrilled to partner with a team that appreciates the uniqueness of our brand in the marketplace and understands the significance of reflecting our corporate culture across all the messaging they create," said Michael Kurland, Chief Financial Officer of Chefler Foods. "We are looking forward to using Havas New York's creative capabilities and experience to further increase brand awareness and build on our momentum."

The new campaign will include a series of spots launching in May and throughout summer 2023. Click to watch "Meaty Magic" and "Magnum Opus."

Ps. don't worry, all excess food was consumed by stray creatives on set.

ABOUT HAVAS NEW YORK

Havas New York is one of 60+ full-service Villages and the North American flagship agency of Havas Creative, a powerful network of creative agencies with the most modern capabilities and talented people in the business. At Havas New York, we are a creative company with soul, breaking tradition in our category to help progressive marketers speak the modern language of advertising through culture, design, and technology—creating better, more meaningful brand experiences. Creatives are creators who deliver work designed to raise consciousness and inspire conversation in the real world, not the advertising space. Learn more at our website, ny.havas.com.

ABOUT MIKE'S AMAZING

The Mike's Amazing brand of mayonnaises, vegetable oils, mustards and salad dressings reflect the obsessive pursuit of perfection of food industry veteran and Chefler Foods founder, Michael Leffler. Chefler Foods was established in 2016 with the vision of serving as a purveyor of top-quality products at affordable prices to both consumers and the food service industry. Drawing from decades of manufacturing and packaging experience and utilizing a global network of resources, Chefler provides a vertically integrated state-of-the-art facility located in Saddle Brook, NJ, and is passionately committed to their customers — delivering only the highest quality products with a level of personal service unmatched in the marketplace. Learn more at MikesAmazingFoods.com

Mike's Amazing. When It's On, It's On. (CNW Group/Havas New York) (PRNewswire)

Mike's Amazing. When It's On, It's On. (CNW Group/Havas New York) (PRNewswire)

Mike's Amazing. When It's On, It's On. (CNW Group/Havas New York) (PRNewswire)

Mike's Amazing and Havas New York (CNW Group/Havas New York) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Havas New York