Sparrow Announces Partnership with EliseAI to Lead Single-Family Operators in using AI-Powered Leasing Technology

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparrow , a premier national single-family rental owner and IMN Operator of the Year, today announced a partnership with EliseAI, the leading artificial intelligence provider for housing, to bring smarter resident solutions and services to its portfolio of single-family rental homes across the country.

"Sparrow is excited to be one of the first single-family operators to bring AI solutions to prospects searching for their next home," said Jami Schulman, Sparrow Co-Founder and President. "Our partnership with EliseAI reflects Sparrow's larger commitment to bringing technology-forward solutions to make renting easier and to lead the way in single-family rental innovation."

EliseAI is on the leading edge of conversational artificial intelligence, with their AI Leasing & Resident Assistant built in-house with machine learning and natural language processing. With approximately 50% of prospects engaging in their rental search after-hours, EliseAI has already increased Sparrow's lead-to-tour conversion. Sparrow's white labeled EliseAI Assistant, Emma, responds 24/7 and answers emails, calls, and texts immediately, saving leasing teams multiple hours a day to focus on other tasks serving prospective and current residents.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sparrow and together, bring state-of-the-art solutions to single-family homes," said Minna Song, Co-Founder and CEO of EliseAI. "We've operated with multifamily owners and operators since 2017 and are excited to expand Elise's knowledge of single-family homes, especially as they rise in popularity for renters. Our goal has always been to make housing accessible and to run operations more effectively."

As a boutique high-touch, high-tech management firm, innovating to make life easy for residents is part of Sparrow's commitment to customer experience and has been deeply rooted in the core values of the company since inception. Single-family renters prioritize ease of doing business and a seamless experience, and that certainly starts with their search and application process.

Sparrow Chief Marketing Officer Jiggs Foster explains, "Our AI Leasing Assistant, Emma, is optimizing the prospect journey by using advanced technology to address customer pain points, such as after-hours response time and qualification process questions, making Sparrow's customer-focused leasing experience a reality. We are now able to respond to customers in real time at any hour, providing a faster, friendlier, more responsive experience while supporting our leasing teams with a 24/7 leasing assistant."

About Sparrow

Sparrow is a vertically integrated national single-family home leasing company that owns and manages high quality residential homes in 10 markets across the United States. Sparrow's, custom-designed asset and property management platform is built from an owner's perspective to serve institutional SFR and BTR owners and operators. The tech-enabled platform focusing on customer service excellence is designed to provide a seamless living experience for Sparrow residents.

About EliseAI

EliseAI is a machine learning technology company based in New York City. With its powerful and adaptable conversational AI platform, EliseAI unlocks transformational operational efficiencies for America's top owners and operators, increasing their capacity to serve more people, and improving access for all.

