Austin Air Publishes Toolkit on Wildfire Smoke Dangers, Remedies

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Air Systems, North America's premier manufacturer of clinically tested HEPA air purifiers, has published a comprehensive toolkit that delivers crucial public information on wildfire smoke.

Due to the growing severity and prolonged nature of wildfires across the world, Austin Air—who's worked with the U.S. government, FEMA, and the American Red Cross in response to the country's most challenging environmental emergencies—compiled the toolkit to educate residents, school administrators and business leaders about wildfire smoke, specifically:

types of harmful particles often present in wildfires;

potential effects on human health; and

key actions people can take to ensure they're breathing safe indoor air.

"Wildfire smoke contains hazards that can't be seen, but are just as catastrophic, leading to long-term, life-altering health issues," said Lauren McMillan, president of Austin Air. "As advocates and experts on clean air, we have a responsibility to educate people about the dangers of wildfire smoke and the remedies available."

In addition to igniting a toxic mix of organic matter and manmade materials, resulting pollutants can travel far beyond their wildfire of origin. In previous West Coast fires, air quality advisories were extended to cities along the East Coast, and smoke was traced as far away as Russia and western Europe.

This exposes a much wider global population to severe health risks, including changes in respiratory, immune, and neurological health. A recent study from Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, found that smoke from wildfires can be up to 10 times more dangerous than other types of pollution, including traffic emissions.

"The good news is that we have technology to mitigate the dangers of wildfire smoke. Our toolkit tells consumers exactly what to look for in an air purifier that can effectively remove these contaminants and bring peace of mind," McMillan said.

For more information on Austin Air's toolkit, visit www.wildfiretoolkit.com.

ABOUT AUSTIN AIR SYSTEMS

For over 30 years, Austin Air has delivered state-of-the-art air filtration products to improve indoor air quality for consumers worldwide. Austin Air is driven by an unwavering commitment to the distribution of high-performing products making indoor air clean, safe, and free from contaminants. Learn more: www.austinair.com.

