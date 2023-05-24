Knix Makes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit History as first Leakproof Swimwear featured in the iconic magazine!

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global intimate apparel brand Knix makes its debut as the first Leakproof Swim brand to be featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Sports Illustrated 2022 Rookie of the Year, Katie Austin models the Knix’s Black Scoop Top and the Black Leakproof Bikini Bottoms (PRNewswire)

The incorporation of Knix's Leakproof Swim marks the first time in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit history that a Leakproof product is featured in the issue. Sports Illustrated 2022 Rookie of the Year, Katie Austin models the Knix's Black Scoop Top and the Black Leakproof Bikini Bottoms.

Knix's inclusion as the first leakproof brand in the SI Swimsuit issue celebrates breaking down taboos and stigmas surrounding periods and leaks. This illustrates Knix's growing impact as a category disruptor and product innovator. It also highlights Knix's commitment to providing revolutionary solutions to customers to live their most confident and unapologetic lives. Knix is also proud to be Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's official Pay with Change partner for the 2023 issue.

A good bathing suit is a staple for everyone, especially during summer. There's nothing worse than worrying about periods and leaks during swimsuit season and missing out when you don't have to. Knix Leakproof Swimwear features the same patented leakproof technology as Knix underwear but with an additional thin layer of waterproof material for extra protection.

The Knix Swim Collection launched April 12, 2023 and retails between $125 CAD/$100 USD to $50 CAD / $45 USD. The collection is available in sizes XS-XXXXL+ and comes in a variety of colors and patterns.

To view the Sports Illustrated Featured Swimsuit and other Knix products, please click here .

About Knix

Knix is a direct-to-consumer intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is one of the fastest growing DTC brands in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the apparel space.

(PRNewsfoto/Knix) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Knix