Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC acquires David B. Reath, MD, PLLC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC, a Charlotte-based practice consulting firm dedicated to driving healthcare innovation for aesthetic practices, have acquired David B. Reath, MD, PLLC in Knoxville, Tennessee. As Co-Owners of Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC, Dr. Bill Kortesis and Dr. Gaurav Bharti plan to upgrade its current offerings by delivering high-value, premium-level treatments and procedures. Newly re-named, HKB Knoxville, P.A. will serve as an expansion of the H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery brand, allowing for further impact in the aesthetic space. The H/K/B brand will provide on-site support and guidance, enhancing the practice's ability provide its patients ideal aesthetic results while having an amazing experience.

"Our goal is to provide patients in the region and nation the ultimate aesthetic experience. The acquisition of David. B. Reath, MD, PLLC allows us to elevate our brand and expand into a new booming metropolitan area in the southeast. There is a clear gap in the aesthetic space, and in the future, Dr. Kortesis and I look forward to expanding further providing all practices with top-tier offerings, state-of-the-art-experiences, and an environment where patients and the HKB team thrive on a regional and national level," says cofounder Dr. Gaurav Bharti.

Dr. Kortesis and Dr. Bharti are award-winning, highly renowned aesthetic plastic surgeons who aim to make a significant impact in future of the aesthetic space. As current Managing Partners of HKB Cosmetic Surgery, PA ("H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery"), the businessmen have created a foundation for premier results with a luxury experience. The practice has experienced comprehensive growth since its inception, expanding to an 8th location, increasing from 1 to 12 surgeons, and adding multiple mid-level providers over time. The unparalleled experience and success seen at H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery is possible through knowledge, innovation, teamwork mentality, and the core principle helping people achieve their personal best. Through these new endeavors, the doctors are combining their extensive medical experience with their business acumen and innovative team focused approach to partner with existing practices and enhance their offering, improve patient experience, and allow providers to flourish.

"What makes this opportunity so exciting for us is that we are able join forces with practices, not just as businessmen, but as colleagues' physician to physician. Dr. Bharti and I want to use Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC to empower others in the field because we understand the obstacles physicians can face throughout their journey in the medical aesthetic space. Every practice should have the ability to provide the same luxury-level treatment that patients seek at H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery. We are incredibly excited about this new partnership with H/K/B Knoxville, PA." says cofounder, Dr. Bill Kortesis.

Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC strives to provide solutions to practices looking to grow, and the strategic acquisition of H/K/B Knoxville, PA is a significant step forward in increasing access throughout growing areas to premium-level services and offerings. In the future, the firm plans to expand upon its current capabilities and provide professional, actionable guidance on a regional, as well as national level.

"The sale of my practice to HKB, which feels much more like a merger than a sale, came about chiefly because of two reasons. The first is my long standing personal and professional relationship with Dr. Joe Hunstad. We have known each other for many years and have a mutual respect for each other's work. The other reason has to do with the similarities in the priorities for my practice and those of Drs. Kortesis and Bharti. We are all committed to excellence in patient care and in aesthetic outcomes, and we all have a similar work ethic. In all things, the patient comes first. Another aspect important to me was that much of how our office operates was not substantially changed since our acquisition. There have been some changes to be sure, but only changes that made sense. My office staff and I have been able to continue to care for our patients in the way that we always have and will be able to continue to do so far into the future." – Dr. David Reath

Founded in 2021 by renowned plastic surgeons, Dr. Bill Kortesis and Dr. Gaurav Bharti, offers strategic growth and consulting services to practices and providers in the medical aesthetic space. Charlotte-based with a national reach, Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC aims to facilitate the highest standard of aesthetic medicine by bridging the gap between providers, patients, and the industry. Through Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC's innovative, tactical approach, each provider has the means to thrive and deliver optimal patient experiences.

Dr. Bill Kortesis is a Managing Partner of H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery, as well as Co-founder of Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC. As a board-certified plastic surgeon and Castle Connolly Top Doctor, Dr. Kortesis aims to foster the next generation of aesthetic medicine and improve healthcare for all. Through innovation, collaboration, and education, Dr. Kortesis believes strongly in the importance of growth of the aesthetic space allowing patients and providers to the ability to attain the ideal aesthetic outcome. H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery's yearly fellowship program allows Dr. Kortesis to further impact the future of aesthetic medicine, by training future plastic surgeons in the highest level of surgical technique.

Dr. Gaurav Bharti is a board-certified plastic surgeon based out of Charlotte, North Carolina, and practices at H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery where he serves as a Managing Partner. Additionally, Dr. Bharti is a Co-Founder of practice growth consulting firm, Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC. Recognized by Castle Connolly as one of its "Top Doctors" and one of the "Best Plastic Surgeons of America", Dr. Bharti has used his expertise to further the medical aesthetics industry and deliver the highest level of patient care. As a fellow mentor to the next generation of aesthetic surgeons, Dr. Bharti believes in the importance of continued education and serves as an influential speaker on the national and international level. Ultimately, Dr. Bharti aims to utilize innovative concepts to improve patient outcomes and contribute to cutting-edge advancements in the industry.

