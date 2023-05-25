BOE hosts Innovation Ecosystem Forum at SID Display Week 2023, empowering smart future with cutting-edge technologies

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 23, SID Display Week 2023, the world's most influential event in the display industry, opened in the United States. As a global leader in the semiconductor display industry, BOE held the "Define the Future - BOE Innovation Ecosystem Forum" during SID Display Week 2023. A cohort of industry pioneers and leaders attended the forum and delivered speeches, including Chairman and senior executives of BOE, Achin Bhowmik, President of SID, David Gold, Vice President of Hisense International, and Kai Hohmann, Principal Expert of Automotive Displays at Continental. The forum demonstrated the innovation outcomes and applications of BOE's three display technology brands and fully reflected its transformation from a technology pacesetter to a standard setter, charting a new course for the development of the global semiconductor display industry.

Chen Yanshun, Chairman of BOE, said, "We are grateful that the professional platform provided by SID brings us closer, which deepens our mutual understanding and facilitates cooperation. This year, we are celebrating SID's 61st birthday, and BOE celebrated the 30th anniversary of its founding last month. This is a truly memorable moment. Ten years have passed since BOE made its debut at SID Display Week in 2014. Over the years, BOE has vigorously propelled the development of the semiconductor display industry while promoting its own transformation. BOE has launched the 'internet of displays' strategy and the first ever technology brand in China's semiconductor display sector, and implemented the "technology + brand" dual-drive model. In the IoT era where displays are ubiquitous, we should pursue 'Openness, Cooperation, Innovation' when embracing the future. BOE is ready to work with all friends to jointly build a new global industry ecosystem, write a new chapter of win-win cooperation and embark on a new and exciting journey filled with hope."

During the event, Dr. Gao Wenbao, President of BOE, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SID. The two sides agreed to jointly promote the healthy, sustainable and high-quality development of the global display industry through in-depth cooperation. Dr. Xu Xiaoguang, CTO of BOE, shared the industry and technology trends and called on global partners to together promote technological innovation and adopt a new model of cooperation.

UB Cell delivers premium UHD image quality comparable to OLED

ADS Pro is one of BOE's three display technology brands and its independently developed industry-leading high-end LCD display technology solution. It can present optimal images from all viewing angels and has ultrahigh refresh rate and other prominent strengths, while leading the way in eye care and environmental friendliness.

At the BOE Innovation Ecosystem Forum, Dr. Chen Dongchuan, PhD. Principal Expert of TV Dev. Dept. of BOE, said that building on its ADS technology over the past decade, BOE launched UB Cell that can deliver even higher image quality. UB Cell has a variety of strengths such as ultra black, ultra brightness and ultra brilliance to further improve product performance. It boasts an ultrahigh contrast ratio of 3,000:1, 90% color gamut coverage of BT.2020 and a high refresh rate of 240 Hz. Especially when it comes to color deviation from wide viewing angles, BOE developed the STW angle compensation technology solution jointly with its ecosystem partners, which can present true-to-life images from all viewing angles in multiple scenarios, putting it on par with OLED products.

BOE's UB Cell technology has been used in the Hisense U8H, a 98-inch 4K 144 Hz TV model in Hisense's ULED X lineup. The UB Cell display features six core strengths, namely, ultrawide viewing angles, ultralow reflectivity, high contrast ratio, high refresh rate, wide color gamut and high brightness, setting a new benchmark for high-end flagship TVs. At SID Display Week 2023, BOE showed off a range of UB Cell products, including the 600 Hz laptop with the world's highest refresh rate, the first-of-its-kind low-carbon monitor and other innovative display solutions, creating a whole new viewing experience in a more lifelike and energy-efficient manner.

Flexible OLED takes smart cockpit experience to the next level

BOE has launched the high-end flexible display technology solution f-OLED and constantly broken new ground in full-screen display, flexible forms, feature integration and the like to empower a broad range of smart devices and innovative application scenarios, which give users an incredible immersive experience.

Qiu Haijun, Senior Vice President and co-CTO of BOE and head of the OLED Technology and Product Development Center, said that BOE's flexible OLED technology branded as f-OLED has been widely adopted by world-renowned phone makers. Among them, BOE's lower-powered OLED display solution brings upgrades to the Honor Magic5 and the flagship phones by Xingji Meizu Group. BOE also supplies 6.8-inch full-screen OLED displays to the Nubia Z50 Ultra equipped with Gen 4 under-display camera technology. Additionally, BOE has been branching out into in-vehicle display, education, entertainment and other fields. In terms of smart cockpit, BOE's flexible OLED display technology well satisfies the requirements for quality, safety, rich colors, smooth smart interaction and feature-rich cockpit. With a wide color gamut and high contrast ratio, BOE's in-vehicle display presents true-to-life images and takes diverse forms to suit the needs of the instrument panel, central display, passenger display, A-pillar and taillight. It offers personalized options to customers, meeting their diversified expectations for smart cockpit.

As a global leader in the semiconductor display industry, BOE has been diving into the field of OLED display, with rich technical accumulations and strong R&D capacity. The company has filed more than 28,000 patent applications related to flexible OLED, and its proprietary technologies have been applied in a wide range of fields, such as mobile phones and laptops. It provides highly innovative products and services to over 16 customer ecosystems, and has earned high recognition from leading brands at home and abroad. According to data from Omdia, BOE has stayed No. 1 in China and No. 2 in the world by flexible OLED display shipments for years, diving deeper into the field of flexible display with innovative technologies and products.

α-MLED creates superb immersive experience in multiple scenarios

In the field of MLED, BOE has continuously pushed for breakthroughs in and commercialization of Mini/Micro LED technology centered on its display technology brand α-MLED and its unique chip-on-glass (COG) and active matrix (AM) technology. It has taken the lead in achieving the mass production and commercialization of COG AM Mini LEDs.

Chen Ming, BOE's CTO for MLED, introduced that through innovation in various links such as the electroplated TFT process, packaging solution and side wiring process, BOE's MLED technology enables MLED display to achieve peak brightness of 2,000 nits, ultra black, super low flicker and edge-to-edge spicing, giving the audiences a brand-new immersive experience. By becoming a controlling shareholder of the Chinese LED chipmaker HC Semitek, BOE aims to increase its presence in the LED eco-chain, establish a complete MLED technology system and industry ecosystem and constantly solidify its leadership in the field of Mini/Micro LED.

Up to now, BOE has rolled out a range of high-end products, such as the 86-inch COG AM Mini LED display that was selected as the Display Components of the Year of the Display Industry Awards (DIA) at SID Display Week 2022, the 163-inch 0.9mm LTPS COG MLED display, the 75-inch 8K Mini LED display, and the 34-inch COG Mini LED esports display. The company has forged extensive cooperation with leading Chinese and foreign brands, for example, Lenovo, HP, Hisense, KONKA and Skyworth. Meanwhile, BOE is active in expanding MLED application scenarios and developing MLED products and system solutions like commercial exhibition and display, HUD display and AR glasses, unlocking infinite possibilities for the rapid adoption and development of Mini/Micro LED technology.

At the forum, Dr. Xu Xiaoguang announced a call-up for global technological innovation on behalf of BOE. In his speech he mentioned that the display industry is now preparing for megatrends such as the metaverse, AIoT and low carbon, while facing new challenges in physical mechanisms, material devices, process equipment, algorithms and other fields. Maintaining its respect for technology and dedication to innovation, BOE is committed to bringing together talents to deal with industry challenges together. By scaling up capital inputs, sharing innovation platforms and opening incubation centers, BOE is working alongside scholars, startups, mature companies and other partners across the globe to boost display technology innovation and promote the high-quality development of the industry.

From a struggling enterprise to a "bottleneck breaker" in China's display industry to an undisputable industry leader, BOE has been pushing the limits of technology and embarked on a path of innovation-driven development, navigating its epic 30-year journey with industry-leading technologies and products. Going forward, BOE will stick to the "technology + brand" dual-drive model, inject sustained vitality into the high-quality development of the industry with its "internet of displays" strategy, and join forces with global partners to build a win-win ecosystem and usher in a new era where displays are ubiquitous.

