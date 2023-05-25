'Click Here' Wins Regional Murrow Award

Podcast from Recorded Future News Wins Top Journalism Award for Coverage of the

Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade Decision

BOSTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future News is pleased to announce that its flagship podcast, Click Here , has been awarded a 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award by the Radio Television Digital News Association ( RTDNA ) for outstanding achievement in broadcast and digital journalism.

The winning entry was an excerpt from a Click Here episode that focused on the fallout from the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and the cyber threats that exist against women seeking reproductive care in states that had limited access to abortions.

"We wanted to look at the Supreme Court decision through a different lens for our listeners," said Dina Temple-Raston, the host and executive producer of Click Here. "We found Latice Fisher's case and saw it as a cautionary tale. Five years ago, she was charged with murdering her stillborn child and the evidence against her was a controversial 400-year-old unscientific test and the search history on her cellphone. We thought that put what was at stake in stark relief."

Recorded Future News' Click Here podcast won an award for the following story:

As a regional award winner, Click Here and Recorded Future News will advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition. National winners will be announced later this year.

Click Here is also the recipient of two National Headliner Awards and was a 2023 Webby Honoree for best tech podcast.

About RTDNA

RTDNA is the world's largest professional organization devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism. Founded as a grassroots organization in 1946, RTDNA's mission is to promote and protect responsible journalism. Regional Murrow Awards are presented to small and large radio, television and digital outlets based on 14 geographic regions.

About Recorded Future News

Recorded Future News is an independent team of global journalists covering all things cybersecurity and intelligence. Launched in 2020, its news site The Record by Recorded Future News, and its flagship weekly podcast Click Here, give readers exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the leaders, policymakers, researchers, and organizations shaping these fast-changing worlds. Read all of the latest headlines at therecord.media , tune into the Click Here podcast for new episodes each week, and follow us on Twitter at @TheRecord_Media and @ClickHereShow . Readers can also sign up to receive the latest news headlines directly via email by subscribing to the CyberDaily newsletter .

