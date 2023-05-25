Genome Medical Supporting Beam Therapeutics on its Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Trial

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genome Medical, the leading telehealth provider of genetic services and solutions, is teaming up with Beam Therapeutics Inc. to provide access to genetic counseling for participants in Beam's BEACON clinical trial evaluating BEAM-101 as a potential treatment for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Through Genome Medical, Beam is sponsoring genetic counseling to provide educational resources and support to its BEACON clinical trial participants as they navigate the complexities that arise from their sickle cell diagnosis and clinical trial journey. Beam will not receive any identifiable information about the patients who elect to pursue genetic counseling with Genome Medical.

Sickle cell disease is a group of genetic disorders that affects hemoglobin, the molecule in red blood cells that delivers oxygen to cells throughout the body. People with this disease produce atypical hemoglobin molecules called hemoglobin S, which can distort red blood cells into a sickle, or crescent shape, blocking the ﬂow of blood and oxygen throughout the body. SCD characteristics typically appear in childhood and can include anemia, repeated infections and severe pain. It can also lead to life threatening complications, chronic organ damage and death.

The BEACON clinical trial is evaluating BEAM-101, an investigational therapy that produces base edits designed to potentially alleviate the effects of sickle cell disease by mimicking genetic variants seen in individuals who have hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin. In the BEACON clinical trial, participants undergo the removal of blood cells, which are edited and then reintroduced back into the participant.

"We look forward to working with Beam to advance access to genetic counseling for BEACON trial participants. We applaud their research on sickle cell disease and efforts to investigate a new therapeutic option for the many people worldwide living with this life-threatening hereditary condition," says Jill Davies, CEO, Genome Medical. "We consider our work with biopharmaceutical companies critical to the advancement of genomic medicine and enabling access to life-saving therapies and treatments for patients living with rare disease."

About Genome Medical

Genome Medical, the leading telegenetics care delivery company, is making genetic care accessible and actionable for patients through seven-day a week access to genetic services. By partnering with health systems, labs and biopharmaceutical companies, Genome Medical expands the reach and impact of genomic medicine. The company helps its partners deliver clinical risk assessments for patients, genetic test recommendations and ordering, pre and post-test genetic counseling through its team of expert genetic counselors and personalized care plans. Its advisory services team uses an evidence-based approach to help partners evaluate and develop scalable, efficient and successful genetics programs. Headquartered in South San Francisco, Genome Medical is the recipient of MedTech Breakthrough's 2023 "Genomics Innovation Award" and has been honored as "The Best Digital Health Company to Work For" by Rock Health and the "Top 50 in Digital Health" by Fenwick & West and Goldman Sachs. To learn more, visit genomemedical.com and follow @GenomeMed.

