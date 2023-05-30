BILL MILLER IV ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN MILLER VALUE PARTNERS

SARASOTA, Fla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Miller Value Partners, LLC (the "Firm", "MVP") announced the completion of the acquisition of the majority stake of the Firm by Bill Miller IV ("B4"). B4 now owns 80% of the Firm. Bill Miller III ("B3") continues to own a 20% stake in the Firm. The Firm moved its headquarters to Sarasota, Florida upon the close of the deal.

Bill Miller IV is now MVP's Chief Investment Officer and Chairman. He continues to serve as the portfolio manager of the Miller Income Fund, which he has done since the Fund's 2014 inception. Bill Miller III will continue to offer his perspectives as a general advisor.

"This is an exciting next step towards the future for Miller Value Partners. Bill IV and the team at Miller Value Partners are committed to the style of investing that our investors value. Under Bill IV's leadership, I am confident in the future of the firm." says Bill Miller III of the transition.

Bill Miller IV says "We're focused on our investors. We're committed to our approach. And our vision is to operate with transparency, integrity, and ingenuity towards an active investing future."

The Firm currently manages two (2) strategies: Miller Income Fund, a mutual fund managed by Mr. Miller IV, and Miller Deep Value Strategy, a separate account strategy managed by Daniel Lysik. The Firm is actively exploring new ways to help clients.

About Miller Value Partners

Miller Value Partners, LLC was founded in 1999 by Bill Miller. Bill Miller IV serves as Chief Investment Officer and Chairman for Miller Value Partners. The Firm's long- term, value-driven investment approach produces flexible strategies with high active share. Miller Value Partners is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

Please carefully consider the Funds investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. This and other important information is contained in the prospectus, which you may obtain by visiting millervaluefunds.com or calling 888.593.5110 . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The Miller Income Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

