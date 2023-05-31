AAPPR Announces Six New Corporate Partners to Advance Physician and Provider Recruitment

OKEMOS, Mich., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR), the leading authority on physician recruitment, onboarding and retention, has announced six new corporate partnerships for 2023.

AAPPR, the leading authority on physician recruitment, onboarding and retention, launched its Partner program in 2017 to create richer connections between physician and provider recruitment professionals, the organizations they represent and the vendor companies they rely on to effectively recruit, onboard and retain talent.

These partnerships create a direct line of feedback for members to communicate their challenges and identify solutions that better fit recruitment professionals' needs amid the ongoing physician shortage in North America.

"Our goal to advance the health care industry and patient care by providing our members with high quality education, resources and connections is substantial, and not something we can reach alone," said Carey Goryl, CEO of AAPPR. "AAPPR's partners have the opportunity to contribute to industry development and advancement by helping us in our mission of best serving our members, so they can best serve their organizations, and ultimately, patients in their communities."

Each partnership is tailored to fulfill the company's unique business objectives and marketing goals. AAPPR Signature and Strategic Partners receive invaluable visibility with over 2,000 AAPPR members, including sourcing, recruiting, contracting, credentialing, certifying and onboarding professionals, who play critical roles in influencing the advancement of their health care systems.

Signature partners, AAPPR's highest and most industrious Partner level, include:

Jackson Physician Search , the largest privately owned permanent physician recruitment firm specializing in physician, physician executive and advanced practice provider searches

Jackson + Coker Locum Tenens, a leader in locum tenens staffing that partners with in-house recruiters to design proactive, custom solutions

CHG Healthcare , a leader in health care staffing and the nation's largest provider of locum tenens services

PracticeLink , connecting job-seeking physicians with practice opportunities and in-house recruiters across the country

Strategic partners, which further support AAPPR's mission to address the challenging and complex nature of physician and provider recruiting, onboarding, and retention, include:

LocumTenens.com , a full-service physician and advanced practice locum tenens agency offering flexible, hybrid onsite and telehealth staffing solutions

Doximity , the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals

AAPPR will work with these six companies to support the organization's mission of advancing health care recruitment and improving patient care by empowering physician and provider recruitment professionals with high quality education, resources and connections, so they can best serve their communities.

For more information about AAPPR or the Signature Partner program visit www.aappr.org or email info@aappr.org.

About The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR)

The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR) is a nationally recognized leader in health care provider recruitment, onboarding, and retention. For more than 30 years, AAPPR has empowered physician and advanced practice provider recruitment leaders to transform care delivery in their communities by providing best-in-class practices, up-to-date industry knowledge, and evolving innovative approaches for hiring, onboarding, and retaining exceptional clinical talent. To learn more or to become an organizational member of AAPPR, please visit https://aappr.org/join-now .

View original content:

SOURCE Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment