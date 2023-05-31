FLO to Showcase New Fast Charging Technology at EVS36

FLO to hold product demos and participate in technology session during show

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and smart charging solutions provider, will showcase its latest charging technology at the 36th Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exposition (EVS36) being held June 11-14 in Sacramento, Calif.

FLO will demonstrate the FLO UltraTM fast charger which can charge most EVs to 80% in 15 minutes* and is built to meet both NEVI and Buy America Act requirements. The 320 kW dual-port ultra-fast charger is designed to maximize energy delivery with future-proof performance and smart design that enables the ultimate EV charging experience.

Organized and hosted by Electric Drive Transportation Association, EVS36 is the premier showcase for industry innovation and is the longest-running international conference devoted to electric transportation and technologies.

Alongside the FLO UltraTM fast charger, the company will also showcase its CoRe+ MAXTM, FLO HomeTM and SmartTWOTM chargers at EVS36. FLO product experts and leadership will host visitors to the FLO booth, No. 521, during the show.

Additionally, on Monday, June 12, FLO's Senior Director of Public and Legal Affairs, Elizabeth France, will discuss emerging trends in North America light duty EV charging regulation during a dialogue session. The session will review regulation aimed at encouraging deployment of charging stations, addressing consumer protection concerns and promoting accessibility.

Who: FLO will host media and visitors at its booth during the show.



Where: FLO's booth, No. 521, at EVS36, SAFE Credit Union Convention Center.



When: June 11-14 product demos and briefings throughout the day, executive and product interviews also available June 12, 2:20 p.m. Dialogue session with FLO, session A, screen 7

* Dependent on the vehicle

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1 million charging events thanks to over 90,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.

