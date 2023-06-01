Graco® Launches Its Most Innovative Car Seat Yet - the New 4Ever® DLX Grad 5-in-1 Car Seat

The Industry First Car Seat Offers Five Modes of Use, Keeping Kids Safe from Infancy Up to Age 12

ATLANTA, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Graco, America's most trusted baby gear brand* and part of the Newell Brands portfolio of brands, announces the launch of the 4Ever® DLX Grad 5-in-1 Car Seat. This industry first car seat offers five modes of use, including a new removable seat belt trainer, ensuring that kids' seat belts are properly positioned when in the car, helping them to ride safer longer – up to 12 years of age. Designed to meet the needs of first-time parents and growing families, the 4Ever DLX Grad 5-in-1 Car Seat embodies the brand's 65-year commitment to bringing innovative solutions to the market that offer best-in-class safety, longevity, durability, and quality standards.

"At Graco, we understand that parents' number one priority is keeping their kids safe, which is why we have continued to push the boundaries of the car seat category, bringing new innovations to the market with safety and comfort at the core of what we do," said Kerry Strzelecki, Vice President Brand Management, Graco. "The 4Ever DLX Grad 5-in-1 Car Seat is the first product on the market with five true modes of use, offering the versatility, customizability and longevity needed for first-time parents and growing families alike."

Offering five modes of use, the 4Ever DLX Grad 5-in-1 Car Seat can easily convert from a rear-facing infant car seat (4-40 lb.) all the way up to a seat belt trainer (50-120 lb.), with several modes in between. A few key features of the car seat include:

Seamlessly transforms to five different modes: from rear-facing harness (4-40 lb.) to forward-facing harness (22-65 lb.) to highback booster (40-100 lb.) to backless booster (40-120 lb.) to seat belt trainer (50-120 lb.)

Car seat is 10% slimmer than 4Ever DLX (compared at cup holders) saving space in the backseat with plenty of room to grow

Installs in less than a minute with SnugLock ® technology**

Removable Seat Belt Trainer offers a unique training stage after graduating from a booster seat to help your child properly position their seat belt, and can be used with two kids at once when using the toddler car seat and seat belt trainer

Car seat is Graco ® ProtectPlus Engineered™ and approved as safe after enduring rigorous crash testing to help protect children in frontal, side***, rear and rollover crashes

No-Rethread Simply Safe Adjust™ Harness System allows the headrest and harness to adjust together in one motion

Choose the perfect headrest height from 10 positions to get the safest fit for your child as they grow

Rapid Remove machine-washable cover removes in 60 seconds, without uninstalling the seat

The Graco 4Ever DLX Grad 5-in-1 Car Seat (MSRP: $399.99) is now available for purchase at gracobaby.com, Walmart.com, Amazon and Target.com, with in-store availability at Target coming this August.

For more details on the Graco 4Ever DLX Grad 5-in-1 Car Seat, visit www.gracobaby.com and follow @graco on Instagram and Facebook. For proper product usage, please refer to the safety instructions included on the packaging, product labels and manuals.

*Based on 2019 Brand Perceptor Study

**Based on average time to buckle or latch, remove slack, and lock for secure install

***With built-in 5-point harness system

About Graco

Graco is one of the most recognized children's products brands that provides innovative and reliable solutions to help parents make smart choices while taking care of their little ones. For more than 65 years, Graco has built high quality products that parents can trust, including car seats, strollers, travel systems, swings, highchairs, playards and nursery care essentials. Graco is part of Newell Brands Inc., a leading global consumer products company, with its products available globally through a variety of retail partners.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

