ROKT AND GOPUFF ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE RELEVANCY AND ADDITIONAL REVENUE AT CHECKOUT

Gopuff Ads to Offer Brands Beyond the CPG Category the Opportunity to Reach a New Customer Base

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced its partnership with Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate delivery of consumers' everyday needs. Through the partnership, Gopuff will be able to drive additional revenue at checkout by offering customers relevant ads from brands outside the CPG category. Now, brands across multiple verticals can reach new audiences through relevant campaigns delivered seamlessly from Gopuff's app.

Rokt enables companies to tap additional revenues, acquire customers at scale and deepen relationships with their existing ones by using machine learning to present highly relevant offers to each shopper in the final stages of an ecommerce transaction, when they are most likely to convert. Rokt's technology, combined with Gopuff's young and engaged audience who are interested in trying new brands, has powered a higher-than-average engagement rate of 5% during the first month of the partnership.

"We are thrilled to partner with Gopuff and enhance its ad business, helping it move beyond the CPG category," said Elizabeth Buchanan, CCO of Rokt. "By delivering relevant offers to Gopuff users, Rokt will help Gopuff Ads' brand partners across all categories create more meaningful customer connections and drive incremental sales."

For years, CPG companies have leveraged Gopuff Ads to reach high-intent shoppers and drive incremental sales by delivering products to customers just minutes after they see an advertisement. Now, through the partnership with Rokt, any brand can reach Gopuff's majority Gen Z and Millennial customers while they are actively engaged with the Gopuff app.

"Gopuff Ads have proven to be a powerful tool for CPG brands in collapsing the funnel from discovery to consumption," said Gopuff's SVP of Business, Daniel Folkman. "Now, we are thrilled to enable brands of all kinds to reach Gopuff customers while they are engaged with the app – and to bring our customers more information about relevant brands and offers to further enhance their Gopuff experience."

Gopuff and Rokt offer brands the ability to target customer segments by demographic and location, ensuring ads shown are relevant and compelling to the viewer. This new offering also brings Gopuff customers access to valuable and relevant offers to try new brands, such as Hulu, AdoreMe, Noom, and more.

