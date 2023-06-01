SKITTLES® SPOTLIGHTS LGBTQ+ STORIES REMINDING FANS THAT "THERE IS A STORY IN EVERY RAINBOW"

2023 SKITTLES® Pride Packs highlight meaningful LGBTQ+ stories this June in collaboration with Audible, GLAAD and artists within the LGBTQ+ community.

NEWARK, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing mission to support and increase visibility for the LGBTQ+ community, the SKITTLES® brand is celebrating Pride 2023 by elevating LGBTQ+ stories through teaming up with Audible, actor and comedian Cameron Esposito's QUEERY podcast, GLAAD, and the five talented artists who designed SKITTLES' 2023 Pride packs. Starting today consumers can scan the QR code on any SKITTLES Pride pack, which will direct fans to a free collection of LGBTQ+ stories on Audible, upcoming special edition Pride episodes of Cameron Esposito's QUEERY podcast and other meaningful stories of Pride.

SKITTLES® teams up with Audible, actor and comedian Cameron Esposito, GLAAD, and the five designers of SKITTLES' 2023 Pride packs to support and increase visibility of the LGBTQ+ community by elevating LGBTQ+ stories. QR codes on each SKITTLES Pride pack will direct fans to a free collection of LGBTQ+ stories on Audible, special edition Pride episodes of Cameron Esposito's QUEERY podcast, and other meaningful stories of Pride. (PRNewswire)

The SKITTLES Pride Audible collection, which features Audible Originals and excerpts from classic LGBTQ+ titles, is available to stream for free from now until July 31 and can be discovered through the QR code on pack or at SKITTLES.com/pride. The SKITTLES Pride collection was curated by multiple teams at Audible including Editorial, Marketing, and Content in collaboration with GLAAD. Categories of programming include Queer Fiction; Real People, Real Voices; and Audible Theater Originals. Audible's June "5 Listens" was curated by the five LGBTQ+ artists who designed this year's SKITTLES Pride packs: Zipeng Zhu, Symone Salib, Mady G, Bianca Xunise, and Shanée Benjamin. Free titles in the collection include Audible Originals like Sorry Charlie Miller and The Inheritance, plus excerpts from important LGBTQ+ literature such as Giovanni's Room and Girl Woman Other.

To further elevate voices and stories in the community, SKITTLES is partnering with actor and comedian Cameron Esposito to develop special Pride edition episodes of her QUEERY podcast, highlighting the individual stories of the artists who designed the 2023 SKITTLES Pride Packs, and other LGBTQ+ storytellers. Fans can explore the episodes – which roll out starting in early June – and submit their own stories of Pride for a chance to be featured in a podcast episode by visiting SKITTLES.com/pride.

"The SKITTLES brand is proud to continue our four-year partnership with GLAAD and introduce new collaborations this year with Audible and Cameron Esposito, to help uplift and provide visibility to the LGBTQ+ community," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "The SKITTLES brand is honored to have the opportunity to help amplify voices from the LGBTQ+ community through the power of storytelling, which will help to increase support, generate inclusion, and build community."

"We're on a mission to ignite the world's imagination by bringing stories, ideas and characters to life," said James Finn, Head of Global Brand and Content Marketing, Audible. "Teaming up with SKITTLES for Pride 2023 epitomizes our focus and passion to elevate LGBTQIA+ voices that deserve to be heard."

Earlier this month, SKITTLES unveiled five unique, colorful Pride packs designed by artists within the LGBTQ+ community. For every SKITTLES Pride pack purchased, SKITTLES will donate $1 (up to $100,000) to support GLAAD's ongoing efforts to uplift and support the LGBTQ+ community. Beyond Pride month, SKITTLES supports GLAAD throughout the year with a focus on moments that shine a spotlight on visibility, including the annual GLAAD Media Awards and Spirit Day.

"The ongoing support and partnership we receive from SKITTLES helps us advance our critical mission to further dialogue that leads to cultural change," said Melissa Harris, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at GLAAD. "SKITTLES' mission this year to spotlight LGBTQ+ stories is a profound initiative that can maximize awareness, support and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community while advancing diversity and inclusion."

The limited-edition artist-designed SKITTLES Pride packs are available to purchase in 4oz Share Size Packs and 15.6oz Stand Up Pouches at select retailers nationwide from now through mid-July.

For more information about SKITTLES Pride initiatives, including the various partnerships and Pride packs artists, visit Skittles.com/PRIDE or follow SKITTLES on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT GLAAD

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT AUDIBLE

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible's catalog includes more than 800,000 audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers and world-renowned entertainers.

ABOUT CAMERON ESPOSITO/QUEERY

Cameron Esposito is an award-winning standup comic, actor, writer, bestselling author and podcast host. In addition to her work as a nationally touring headliner, Cameron has appeared in big budget films and beloved indies, on HBO, Hulu, NBC, CBS, Cartoon Network and more, including most recently on ABC's A Million Little Things and The Rookie: Feds, Amazon's With Love, and E!'s If We're Being Honest With Laverne Cox. She also hosts her own podcasts, QUEERY – a series of hour-long conversations with some staffs of the brightest luminaries in the LGBTQ+ family – and Survive or Die Trying – a SONY comedy podcast about surviving life's most, and least, serious situations.

