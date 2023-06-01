TCL's Latest Regional Market Launch Unveils New Mini LED QLED TVs and Smart Home Appliances Available in the Middle East and Africa

As part of its Globalization strategy, TCL rolls out technology to enable customers in the MEA to lead smarter, healthier and more seamlessly connected lifestyles

DUBAI, UAE, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, the world's TOP 2 TV brand and TOP 1 98-inch TV brand, today unveiled its latest multi-category products for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market at an exclusive launch event in Dubai. TCL also announced its partnership with Arsenal Football Club as the Official Regional Consumer Electronics Partner of the Club, with the event being highlighted by a special appearance by Arsenal Legend, Robert Pires.

From stunning picture quality with its 2023 C Series Mini LED and QLED TVs and an exciting range of upgraded domestic appliances and air conditioners to enable a healthier and more convenient lifestyle, TCL's latest product line-up underscores its commitment to bringing customers in the region the very best in technological innovation

Expanding Imaginations Through Innovative Display Technology – Introducing the Latest Generation of TCL Mini LED with the 2023 C Series

A pioneer and a leader of Mini LED technology, TCL proudly introduced its latest generation technology, to audiences in MEA. The C845 is the newest addition to TCL's Mini LED TV line-up, with more local dimming zones at work providing infinite contrast dimensions, high efficiency, and wide luminous angle Mini LEDs to achieve the highest brightness levels to date of HDR 2000 nits available in 55'', 65'', 75'', and 85'' models and backed by AiPQ Processor 3.0, the TCL C845 delivers outstanding picture quality combined with unparalleled sound thanks to Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos.

Countless Colors and Endless Entertainment with All-New C745 & C645 QLED TVs

For gamers, TCL introduced its new TCL C745 which combines QLED with Full Array Local Dimming technology, 4K HDR and industry leading refresh rate of 144Hz VRR and a 240Hz Game Accelerator for smooth, sharp and colorful HDR picture quality. The new TCL C645 is equipped with TCL QLED technology for outstanding color expression, certified with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and packed with a 120 HZ Game Accelerator, making it an excellent value option for those who seek high-quality and interactive home entertainment experiences.

Enhanced Domestic Appliances for a Healthier, More Convenient Lifestyle

TCL also launched a suite of new products for the home with the aim of enabling a seamless and healthy connected lifestyle. The brand shared updates on Air Conditioners, with its innovative Gentle Cool series with its new sleek, minimalist, easy-to-clean design. TCL also introduced its latest refrigerator and washing machine offerings to its consumers to help them live healthier and convenient lives.

Commenting on the new launch, Ms. Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL MEA, said, "We are delighted to introduce TCL's latest generation of Mini LED and QLED TVs in the Middle East and Africa market. Our purpose is to serve our evolving consumers' needs and offer the latest cutting edge technology to give a premium, exceptional entertainment experience for them. We also look forward to showcasing our latest offerings in home appliances that will make lives easier."

"TCL's growth in the MEA region has been truly remarkable over the past year." Mohammed Minhajuddin, Senior Marketing Manager of TCL MEA, stated, "We are expanding our TV portfolio in the MEA region offering more choices to customize with the technology matching their requirements and interests. The quality of our products speaks for itself as they have played a vital role in propelling our ambitions for the future even further."

These fresh offerings align closely with TCL's brand signature "Inspire Greatness," which not only conveys the brand's current corporate message but also embodies TCL's assurance and aspiration to offer global consumers values that motivate and enable them to strive for excellence in all aspects of their lives, surpassing mere product offerings.

Igniting Passions; TCL Highlights New Sponsorships for the MEA Market

TCL has long been a champion of sports, making it an integral part of its global strategy as it aims to strengthen its influence around the world. In the MEA Market, TCL unveiled its partnership with one of the most iconic football clubs in the world – Arsenal FC, as its Official Regional Consumer Electronics Partner.

In addition to this, TCL expanded its cricket portfolio in the region with partnerships with the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Peshawar Zalmi and Pakistan Cricket Team. Globally, TCL has set up a number of well-established partnerships with some of the world's leading football teams, including the Spanish and Italian national teams and is an official partner of the most popular sport's league in the US, the NFL.

In the realm of video game, TCL is excited to strengthen their long-standing partnership with Call of Duty ® as the Official Partner. TCL TVs have been praised for their gaming performance, allowing gamers to have a more immersive experience, with crisp detail, smooth motion, and ultra-low input lag. More activities with this world-famous video game franchise will be announced in later dates.

As the leading creator of high-performance and cutting-edge technology, TCL recognizes that their TV's have the unique ability to connect and inspire people around the world, by immersing them in the action that unfolds on screen.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

