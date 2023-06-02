TOTALMED INC. NAMES JUSTIN TOMLIN CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

APPLETON, Wis., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalMed Inc. announced that the company has appointed Justin Tomlin as its first Chief Strategy Officer to join the company's executive leadership team. In his new role, Tomlin is responsible for enterprise strategy, workforce technology solutions and customer innovation & experience.

Justin Tomlin has over 20 years of workforce solutions leadership experience in some of the nation's top healthcare staffing companies. Before joining TotalMed, Tomlin led Strategic Account Management for AMN Healthcare's Managed Services Program (MSP) clients and large health systems. He also managed Customer Implementation, and Supplier Engagement & Strategy for AMN.

"We are excited to have Justin Tomlin join the TotalMed team as he brings an invaluable blend of industry expertise and execution that is welcomed at TotalMed," said Sejal Shah, CEO of TotalMed. "With his extensive experience, industry partnerships, and strategic vision, Justin has delivered large-scale results throughout his career, and we look forward to achieving a similar level of success with Justin as we execute on TotalMed's long-term strategy in the years ahead."

Mr. Tomlin has been recognized as a HRO Today Superstar for Talent Acquisition and was named to Staffing Industry Analysts prestigious "40 under 40" list in 2018. His MSP team was also recognized as HRO Today's Top Healthcare MSP provider four years in a row, including #1 in customer service. Tomlin studied Kinesiology at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, CA, and has served on various philanthropic boards, including the current Board of Directors for Make-A-Wish, San Diego.

"I am ecstatic for the opportunity to join the TotalMed team. They have an incredible culture that has led to tremendous growth, all with an eye on improving customer experience. My focus has been, and will always be, on customer-obsession, and this team is focused on doing that through innovation and technology. Today, customers are searching for different workforce strategies - we are going to build those and improve our customers' businesses."

About TotalMed: TotalMed is a leading travel medical staffing agency providing career and workforce opportunities to healthcare providers and allied healthcare professionals. In the rapidly evolving healthcare field, we provide opportunities to people from all backgrounds. We staff nurses, therapists, pharmacists, and other clinicians of all specialties across the United States. We offer local and travel positions aligning caregivers with the appropriate organization to assist facilities and patients. TotalMed places highly skilled individuals into facilities to ensure adequate staffing for a better patient experience. Learn more at www.totalmed.com.

