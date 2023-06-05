Hughes Launches OneWeb LEO In-Flight Solutions to Airlines Worldwide, Announces Global Distribution Partnership with OneWeb

A global distributor of OneWeb aero service, Hughes offers LEO-only and Hybrid LEO+GEO satellite services for onboard connectivity

HAMBURG, Germany, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Aircraft Interiors Expo, Booth 4C40) — Hughes Network Systems, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, and OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, today announced a Distribution Partner agreement to provide LEO connectivity services to the global airline market. As a worldwide OneWeb distributor, Hughes is launching new LEO in-flight connectivity (IFC) solutions, powered by the company's electronically steered antenna (ESA), for airlines to deliver fast, low-latency and reliable passenger Wi-Fi.

At the Hughes booth at the Airline Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany, Reza Rasoulian, vice president at Hughes, and Ben Griffin, vice president at OneWeb, sign the Distribution Partner agreement for Hughes to provide OneWeb Low Earth Orbit satellite connectivity services to global airlines and select partners. (PRNewswire)

"This latest agreement enables Hughes to bring the advantages of the OneWeb system – global reach, low latency, high speeds and enterprise-grade service – to airlines and select partners so they can meet the growing passenger demand for in-flight Wi-Fi," said Reza Rasoulian, vice president, Hughes. "Combining OneWeb service with our high-performance antenna and our expertise delivering managed services at scale, we're able to offer passengers worldwide an in-flight Wi-Fi experience that's as fast and responsive as they can get at home or in the office."

The new Hughes LEO In-Flight solutions include a LEO-only offering and an industry-first, patent-pending, hybrid solution that leverages Hughes Fusion™ technologies to transform any Geostationary orbit (GEO) aero service into a fast, low latency onboard Wi-Fi experience. Both are powered by the Hughes LEO antenna, which is a lightweight, low power, and low-profile ESA designed, developed, and manufactured by Hughes.

Commenting on the announcement at AIX, Ben Griffin, vice president mobility at OneWeb said "The best way to provide airlines and passengers with faster, more consistent and truly global broadband service is with a variety technologies and partnerships. Hughes is a trusted, strategic partner of OneWeb, and we're delighted to extend this partnership to include our aviation services. This agreement reinforces our industry-led approach which is resonating so well with airlines globally."

Today's agreement marks the latest development in the relationship between OneWeb and Hughes. Hughes engineered the gateways for the OneWeb ground network and also engineered and manufactures the core module used in every terminal in the system to power the LEO connectivity. A distribution partner for fixed satellite services across the Americas and India, Hughes also distributes OneWeb services to the U.S. Department of Defense. Hughes, through its parent company EchoStar, is an investor in OneWeb.

For more information about Hughes Managed LEO for aero connectivity or Hughes LEO In-Flight, visit www.hughes.com/InFlight.

Visit the Hughes booth 4C40 at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany, June 6-8, to experience a live demonstration of the Hughes LEO In-Flight solution using OneWeb service.

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world.

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

©2023 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC Logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC