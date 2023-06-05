IREI Announces Staff Promotions

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI), a global media, events and database production firm serving institutional real estate and infrastructure investors and members of the private wealth advisory community has announced several promotions within its editorial department.

Loretta Clodfelter, currently Senior Editor of Institutional Real Estate Americas magazine, will replace Larry Gray as Editorial Director. Gray is retiring at the end of June, after a 25-year career at IREI. Clodfelter has been with the firm for more than twelve years. She is an award-winning writer and editor and also serves as a moderator and host for many of IREI's conferences, meetings, podcasts and virtual events.

"Larry has been a long-time contributor to IREI's success, and his knowledge and management skills will certainly be missed," says Erika Cohen, IREI's President and COO. "However, it is comforting knowing we have a very skilled and capable successor in Loretta. She possesses extensive knowledge of the industry, as well as IREI's culture, publications, and operations."

In addition, Andrea Zander, who joined IREI in 2010, has been promoted to Editor of Institutional Real Estate Americas (effective July 1), and Kali Persall has been named Editor of Institutional Investing in Infrastructure (effective June 1). Zander will continue in her role as editor of two of IREI's daily email newslines: Real Estate and Real Assets. Persall, who joined the firm in 2019, will continue to oversee the Infrastructure Newsline and continue to produce infrastructure-related videos.

Denise Moose, who joined IREI in 2010 and serves as Special Reports Editor and Video Production Editor, will take on the additional responsibilities of editing the iREOC Connect and REOC Directory publications and the daily iREOC Newsline.

"Larry's leadership has been a foundation of success for IREI and his team will continue to add to the operation and culture that we have built," says Geoffrey Dohrmann, Chairman and CEO. "The strength of the editorial team has allowed us to promote from within and trust that we are in good hands."

About Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI)

Since 1987, IREI has been a respected, authoritative voice for the investment communities it serves, providing institutional real estate and infrastructure investors with decision-making tools via its publications, conferences, database and related information services.

IREI publishes a diversified portfolio of quarterly and monthly news magazines, special reports and directories for the benefit of the global infrastructure, institutional real estate investment and private wealth advisory communities. Each publication provides subscribers with news, insights and perspectives on the trends and events shaping the industry and the investment landscape. In addition, IREI operates the Institute for Real Estate Operating Companies, an exclusive membership organization for real estate operating companies and their financial partners.

The firm's flagship publication, Institutional Real Estate Americas, has been the industry's most respected, most relied-upon resource for more than 35 years.

To learn more about Institutional Real Estate, Inc. and its businesses, visit www.irei.com.

For more information, contact: Erika Cohen, President and COO, 925-244-0500, ext. 111, e.cohen@irei.com

