Aurora Celebrates Summer with New Innovation Launching Across Canada

Additions to product lineup include snackable edibles, bold flavoured vapes, signature hash and an original flower strain

EDMONTON, AB, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, is launching a fresh lineup of innovative products, available to patients on Aurora Medical and consumers, at retailers across the country this summer. The company's ever-expanding portfolio includes new 1mg format, snackable edibles, premium resin vape carts with big, bold flavour, and a true-to-form signature hash. New flower products include Chemango Kush, an original strain from Occo, Aurora's esteemed breeding program, as well as 14g format extensions on popular strains, Moon Berry and Pink Diesel.

"We continue to evolve our portfolio with the consumer and patient top-of-mind, developing products that deliver on both current and future wants and needs," says Lana Culley, Vice President of Product Development at Aurora Cannabis. "With the introduction of innovations like our snackable, low dose Lil' Bits and our XL premium resin vape pens, we're ensuring consumers and patients can find within Aurora's family of brands superior products as they progress on their cannabis journey. The success of our Canadian innovation is applicable in key markets internationally and is receiving very positive patient feedback."

In addition to leveraging Aurora's best-in-class genetics breeding and research program, the company has launched Aurora Lab, an exclusive experiential research and education program designed to strengthen two-way conversations with patients, retailers, budtenders and consumers. Through Aurora Lab, partners get behind-the-scenes access and sneak peeks at new products and formats, while invited patients get a chance to trial unreleased products in exchange for feedback. Insights gleaned from the program will be used to develop future products and inform Aurora's innovation pipeline.

New products launching this summer include:

Daily Special:

Lil' Bits Sour Grape & Sour Watermelon (10 x 1mg edibles) – These low dose edibles deliver delicious flavour in a snackable size, perfect for new users or for micro-dosing. Featuring nostalgic, crowd-pleasing flavours with minimal to no cannabis aftertaste. Available in recreational channel only.





Mango XL Vape (510 - 1.2g) – A truly XL vape experience, both in size and flavour, with nearly 1,000mg of THC per cart. Mango XL uses a proprietary premium resin blend enhanced with botanical terpenes for a broad-spectrum, full-flavour experience. Combine that with a super-sized 2mm aperture for huge clouds.





Signature Hash (2g) – A revolutionary bubble hash blend that sets a new standard for malleability and burnability. Say goodbye to harsh and brittle dry sift hash with our unmatched potency at an affordable price.

San Rafael '71:

Chemango Kush (3.5g flower) – A larger, fruitier, higher potency version of Pink Kush, bred from proprietary Occo genetics for the discerning strain-seeker. Chemango Kush delivers an incredible aroma of fruit, sour and chem, with 24-30% THC. Very dense trichome coverage results in high-potency and 2-4% terpenes. Hang-dried, hand-finished and hand-bottled for an excellent final product.





Mondo Grapes Live Resin Gummies (4 x 2.5mg) – Made from premium-quality, strain-specific Mondo Grapes live resin extract from fresh-frozen flower. These gummies are a complement to our flavour-forward gummy portfolio delivering a delicious sweet grape flavour. Perfect for those looking for a strain-specific edible experience.





Tangerine Dream Cured Resin Vape (1g) – Made from our famously flavourful Tangerine Dream flower, this vape delivers a citrusy-sativa profile perfect for any time of day. Our hydrocarbon extraction process results in a broad spectrum, true to strain experience.

Greybeard:

BIOFUEL Cured Badder (1g) – From the brand named "Concentrate and Extract Company of the Year" by Kind Magazine, BIOFUEL brings an aroma of gas, dough and sours, extracted using Greybeard's proprietary closed-loop hydrocarbon extraction process for a true-spectrum product without additives. This high-end concentrate delivers tremendous value and a versatile format that can be consumed many ways.

The summer product release is set to roll out to patients on Aurora Medical and in adult-use retailers starting in June. Select products are available in certain regions.

About Aurora:

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Whistler, Being and Greybeard, as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, as well as international brands, Pedanios, Bidiol and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to product innovation and new products to market, competitive advantages including breeding and genetics and consumer research, and the expected timing for the release of new products in the medical and recreational channels.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 20, 2022 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

