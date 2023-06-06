Co-founders of GoodUnited, Jeremy Berman and Nick Black, Named Finalists for Ernst and Young's Entrepreneur of the Year Award

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodUnited , a leading conversational messaging platform for nonprofits, is thrilled to announce that its co-founders, Jeremy Berman and Nick Black, have been nominated as finalists for the prestigious Ernst and Young's Entrepreneur of the Year Award. This recognition is a testament to Jeremy and Nick's exceptional leadership and the remarkable impact of GoodUnited in the nonprofit sector.

2023 EY Entrepreneur of the Year nominees Nick Black and Jeremy Berman of GoodUnited. (PRNewswire)

Jeremy Berman and Nick Black met at the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School. Jeremy is an alumnus of Virginia Tech and is a former product management leader that spearheaded the Apple partnership at IBM. Nick is a Johns Hopkins alumnus, an Army Officer with Airborne-Ranger qualification, and a co-founder of the nonprofit organization Stop Soldier Suicide. Both Jeremy and Nick have impressive backgrounds and a strong commitment to philanthropy. Their shared passion for making a difference has been instrumental in the ongoing success of GoodUnited.

GoodUnited's first of its kind conversational messaging platform empowers nonprofits to turn social media followers into repeat revenue with 1-to-1 conversations at scale. Through their innovative approach, GoodUnited has helped nonprofits raise over $1 billion through Facebook fundraising, supporting renowned organizations such as Wounded Warrior Project, No Kid Hungry, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, The Trevor Project, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and many others.

Under Jeremy and Nick's leadership, GoodUnited has received numerous accolades, including being named an Inc 5000 company (ranking #460), receiving the Inc. 50000 Vet 100 award, and being recognized as the SCRA Company of the Year. The company has also garnered support from esteemed investors such as Meeting Street Capital, Stout Street Capital, Task Force X Capital, Carolina Angel Network, and Charleston Angel Partners.

"We are incredibly proud of Jeremy and Nick's nomination as finalists for the Ernst and Young's Entrepreneur of the Year Award," said Brandon Shelton, Founder and managing partner of TFX Capital and GoodUntied investor and Board member since 2015. "Jeremy and Nick's leadership, selfless service, and unwavering commitment to making a positive difference for their customers have been instrumental to the success of GoodUnited. This recognition further validates their mission to revolutionize nonprofit fundraising and empower organizations to create meaningful impact."

The Ernst and Young's Entrepreneur of the Year Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate extraordinary entrepreneurial achievements and inspire others with their innovation, vision, and leadership. The finalists represent the best and brightest in the business world, and being named as a finalist is a significant achievement in itself.

The winner of the Ernst and Young's Entrepreneur of the Year Award will be announced at the prestigious award ceremony to be held on June 22nd, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. GoodUnited congratulates Jeremy Berman and Nick Black on this well-deserved recognition and wishes them the best of luck for the final round of the competition.

About GoodUnited:

Founded in 2015, GoodUnited is headquartered in Charleston, SC and is an industry leading conversational messaging platform for social media fundraising.

Built specifically for social media, GoodUnited empowers nonprofits with the tools to acquire and activate new supporters, build personal relationships at scale, and grow repeatable and predictable revenue through social media messaging platforms.

Hundreds of nonprofits trust GoodUnited to help grow their organization in social channels - including Susan G. Komen, Wounded Warrior Project, Stop Soldier Suicide, and The Trevor Project.

For more information, visit www.goodunited.io .

