Smile Generation-Trusted Dental Practices Partnered with charity: water to Raise Over $1.14 Million for Clean Drinking Water

Campaign proceeds will fund clean, safe drinking water for nearly 28,700 Ethiopians in need.

IRVINE, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Generation® and its nationwide network of trusted dental practices recently completed a two-month fundraising campaign in support of charity: water, a non-profit organization that brings clean, safe drinking water to people in need around the world. The campaign, "Give Water, Give Health," ran April 1 – May 31 and raised a total of $1,148,578, surpassing the initial goal by over $480,000. All funds raised go towards providing clean drinking water to vulnerable populations in Ethiopia through the construction of community-owned, sustainable, and safe water sources built to last for generations. The amount raised this year will fund clean water sources for an estimated 28,700 people in need.

A team member at Laguna Niguel Dental Group in Laguna Niguel, Calif. holds up two bottles of water—one clear, the other dirty—to showcase the stark contrast between clean and contaminated water and shed light on the challenging conditions faced by those in Ethiopia without access to safe drinking water. (PRNewswire)

Smile Generation has contributed a total of over $8.6 million in donated support to charity: water over 15 years.

Founded in 2006, charity: water has funded water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) programs for rural communities in 29 countries around the globe – in Africa, Asia, Central and South America – serving 16.9 million people. In Ethiopia, over 72 million people are living without basic access to safe drinking water. That's 68 percent of the population in the East African country.

Smile Generation has proudly partnered with charity: water since 2009, contributing a total of over $8.6 million in donated support over 15 years. These efforts have successfully provided clean drinking water to over 275,000 individuals in need across six different countries.

"We are profoundly grateful for the unwavering commitment, collaborative spirit, and immense generosity displayed by the Smile Generation community," stated Scott Harrison, CEO of charity: water. "Once again, they have come together, leveraging their network to provide clean water to communities in need. We extend our heartfelt thanks for their invaluable support in helping others lead prosperous and fulfilling lives."

Smile Generation-trusted dental practices are supported by Pacific Dental Services® (PDS), one of the country's leading dental and medical support organizations. Smile Generation helps connect patients to trusted dentists – oral health care professionals who are dedicated to providing patients with an exceptional dental experience utilizing advanced clinical care and proven technology. It also provides helpful financial options for patients so they can afford the dental care they need and want, and education about the link between oral health and overall health, or what PDS and its supported practices call the Mouth-Body Connection®, while also working to be a force for good in the communities it serves.

"The efforts of Smile Generation-trusted practices and supporters this year have had our largest impact yet, providing clean water to over 28,000 people in Ethiopia," said Carli Casey, Sr. Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility at PDS. "This milestone in our 15-year partnership with charity: water is a testament to our commitment to serving others. We are immensely grateful for the dedicated individuals who made this possible. Together, we are ensuring that a new generation will never know a life without water."

About Smile Generation

Smile Generation® connects patients to Smile Generation-trusted dentists who are dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience and advanced clinical care. Smile Generation also provides financial choices for patients and education about the connection between oral health and overall health (The Mouth-Body Connection®). The Smile Generation network spans nearly 1,000 dental offices in 25 states. Smile Generation-trusted offices are supported by Pacific Dental Services®. For more information, visit smilegeneration.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

About charity: water

charity: water is a nonprofit organization bringing clean and safe drinking water to people in need around the world. With a radically transparent model that sends 100% of public donations straight to the field, charity: water funds sustainable water projects in areas of greatest need and works with local partners to implement them. The organization proves every project, using innovative technology and powerful storytelling to connect donors with their impact. Since 2006 in New York and 2017 in London, charity: water has funded 121,314 water projects around the world to help over 16.9 million people get access to clean water, hygiene, and improved sanitation.

About Pacific Dental Services

Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) is one of the country's leading dental and medical support organizations, empowering clinicians with supported autonomy to deliver comprehensive patient care. PDS provides administrative and business operations support, highly skilled staff, and ongoing training and education to help healthcare providers succeed. PDS incorporates the most advanced, proven technologies with best practices and procedures to ensure high-quality care and is a leading advocate for the integration of dental and medical care to improve whole-person health. Since its foundation in 1994, PDS has grown to support over 4,100 clinicians (dentists, dental hygienists, physicians, and nurse practitioners) in nearly 1,000 practices across 25 states and continues to expand. To learn more, visit pacificdentalservices.com or connect on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

The front desk at Summerville Smiles Dental Office in Dorchester, S.C., adorned with campaign decorations promoting 'Give Water, Give Health' in support of charity: water, addressing the urgent need for clean drinking water in Ethiopian communities. (PRNewswire)

