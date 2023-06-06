Univar Solutions Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Apollo Funds

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or the "Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced today that its stockholders have voted at a special meeting of Univar Solutions stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to approve the Company's pending acquisition by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (NYSE: APO). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Univar Solutions stockholders will receive $36.15 per share in cash for every share of Univar Solutions common stock they own immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.

At the Special Meeting, approximately 93.6% of the shares voted were voted in favor of the merger, which represented approximately 81.3% of the total outstanding shares of Univar Solutions common stock as of May 1, 2023, the record date for the Special Meeting.

"We are pleased that our stockholders overwhelmingly supported our transaction with Apollo," said Chris Pappas, chairman of the Univar Solutions Board of Directors. "We now shift our focus to the important next steps toward completing the transaction and maximizing value for Univar Solutions stockholders."

Assuming timely satisfaction of necessary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and outlook for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding, the Company's market opportunities, strategic plan, business objectives, and other initiatives, as well as statements regarding the expected timing of the completion of the proposed acquisition of Univar Solutions referred to in this press release and the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: that a condition to the closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied; the occurrence of any event that can give rise to termination of the proposed transaction; the failure to obtain certain required regulatory approvals or the failure to satisfy any of the other closing conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction within the expected timeframes or at all; management's time and attention being diverted to issues related to the proposed transaction; the Company's ability to meet expectations regarding the timing and completion of the proposed transaction; disruption from the proposed transaction making it more difficult to maintain business, contractual and operational relationships; the institution of legal proceedings against the Company or the other parties to the proposed transaction and their affiliates related to the proposed transaction; the Company becoming unable to retain or hire key personnel due to the proposed transaction; the announcement of the proposed transaction having a negative effect on the market price of the Company's common stock or operating results; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the Company's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the Company's ability to meet expectations regarding the accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; economic conditions, particularly fluctuations in industrial production and consumption and the timing and extent of economic downturns; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; delivery failures or hazards and risks related to our operations and the hazardous materials we handle; potential inability to obtain adequate insurance coverage; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; potential supply chain disruptions; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; potential cybersecurity incidents, including security breaches; our indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by, and costs associated with, our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations and changes in tax laws; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; transportation related challenges, including increases in transportation and fuel costs, changes in our relationship with third party transportation providers, and ability to attract and retain qualified drivers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, and product quality issues; ongoing litigation, potential product liability claims and recalls, and other environmental, legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including failure to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; possible impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; our ability to attract or retain a qualified and diverse workforce; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; our ability to execute on our initiatives and goals related to environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") matters and the increasing legal and regulatory focus on ESG; the impacts resulting from the conflict in Ukraine or related geopolitical tensions; the ability of the Company to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity problem due to a hurricane, flood, earthquake, terrorist attack, war, conflict, pandemic, security breach, cyber- attack, power loss, telecommunications failure, or other natural or man-made event, including the ability to function remotely during long-term disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of public health crises, such as pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and epidemics and any related Company or governmental policies and actions to protect the health and safety of individuals or governmental policies or actions to maintain the functioning of national or global economies and markets, including any quarantine, "shelter in place," "stay at home," workforce reduction, social distancing, shut down, or similar actions and policies; actions by third parties, including government agencies; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected herein, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC, including subsequent Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, the Company discusses certain of these risks in greater detail, and other risks associated with the proposed transaction, in the definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on May 2, 2023. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

