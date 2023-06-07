Academy of Emergency Nursing Welcomes Eight New Fellows in 2023

Fellows will be recognized at Emergency Nursing 2023 in San Diego

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's class of Academy of Emergency Nursing Fellows have showcased their passion and dedication to the specialty throughout their careers that span multiple decades.

That hard work pays off when the eight new Fellows are inducted into the Academy this September.

Founded in 2004, by the Emergency Nurses Association, the Academy recognizes and honors emergency nurses who have made enduring contributions to the emergency nursing specialty while also advancing the profession. Fellows also provide visionary leadership to the Academy and ENA.

Since its creation, the Academy has inducted more than 200 emergency nurses whose body of work goes beyond being an outstanding nurse and devoted ENA member.

The 2023 Class of Academy of Emergency Nursing Fellows are:

Barbara Baldwin , RN – Texas

Bradley Goettl , DNP, APRN, FNP-C, ENP-C, AGACNP-BC, CEN, CFRN, CPEN, EMT-P – Texas

Jacob Miller , DNP, MBA, NP, CNS, NRP – Ohio

Kathy Van Dusen , MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, NHDP-BC – California

Mark Goldstein , MSN, BSN, RN, EMT-P I/C – Colorado

Matthew Howard , DNP, RN, CEN, CPEN, CPN, TCRN – Indiana

Michael Callihan, Jr. , PhD, RN, CEN, NRP – Alabama

Shawntay Harris , MSN, MHA, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, NE-BC, CEN, CPEN, CFRN, CTRN, TCRN – Texas

"This is one of the highest honors an emergency nurse can receive," said ENA President Terry Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN. "The Academy encourages inductees to continue their contributions to emergency nursing as part of the application is on enduring contributions. Fellows continue to be an active and involved group of professionals in emergency nursing through mentorship and continued research. I'm proud to see this group inducted and excited to see what they will continue to do."

The 2023 Class of Fellows will be formally inducted into the Academy of Emergency Nursing during Emergency Nursing 2023 – ENA's annual conference – in San Diego. The inductees will be recognized as part of the Hall of Honor dedicated to highlighting ENA members receiving a special award or accolade. They will also be honored during a special AEN reception held in San Diego.

The Academy ceremony provides an in-depth look at career accomplishments for inductees and officially welcomes them to the prestigious ranks of their peers in the Academy of Emergency Nursing. This year's induction ceremony will be hosted by Academy of Emergency Nursing Chairperson Andi Foley, DNP, APRN-CNS, EMT, CEN, FAEN.

"It's exciting to welcome eight new nurses as Fellows into the Academy," said Foley. "These nurses have made contributions throughout their entire career and each of them are extremely deserving of this honor. I look forward to celebrating with all of them in September."

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

