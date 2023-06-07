IAT Insurance Group Partners with Snapsheet Claims to Accelerate the Claims Experience

Snapsheet's cloud-native API-based software enables a differentiated customer experience for IAT Insurance Group

CHICAGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapsheet , the pioneer of virtual appraisals and an emerging leader in cloud-based claims management software, today announced that specialty property and casualty insurance carrier IAT Insurance Group selected Snapsheet Claims software to deliver the modern claims experience to its customers.

IAT Insurance Group has partnered with Snapsheet to provide a modern digital claims experience to its customers.

"At IAT, our people and the service we provide are what make us unique. We leverage high-tech solutions to enhance our high-touch approach. Snapsheet's technology will equip our claims team with the leading-edge digital capabilities they need to deliver a better claims experience for our customers," said Trent Haas, Chief Claims Officer at IAT Insurance.

Snapsheet's SaaS platform provides the tools required for fully digitized, end-to-end claims management in one system—from optimized digital communications to effective workload management, digital payments, and settlement—driving speed and results for insurers. With Snapsheet, customers can harness the true power of data and automation to make better, faster claims-handling decisions, improve agility and increase profitability. Snapsheet Claims software seamlessly integrates with modern, legacy, or multiple core systems with business line configurations to support multiple brands.

"IAT Insurance is a great example of how innovative technology can be infused into already well-functioning organizations to upgrade the customer experience," said Andy Cohen, President of Snapsheet. "We are proud to equip IAT Insurance Group, along with our clients across the globe, with a platform that allows them to build a claims operating model for the digital world."

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet, a leader in virtual appraisals and a leading provider of claims management software, delivers exceptional customer experiences. With the fastest digital auto claims process in the U.S., Snapsheet continues to drive innovation forward.

With 140+ partners, including major carriers, TPAs, MGAs, and insurtechs, Snapsheet simplifies claims, streamlines appraisals, and facilitates seamless payment transactions. For more information, visit snapsheetclaims.com .

About IAT Insurance Group

IAT Insurance Group is a privately owned, specialty insurance company providing property, casualty and surety products for niche markets. IAT goes to market through diverse business units – Commercial Transportation; Homeowners; Programs; Inland Marine, Property and Aviation; Excess & Surplus; Reinsurance; Surety; and Management Liability. The IAT Insurance Group companies are rated A- Excellent by A.M. Best. Connect with IAT Insurance Group on LinkedIn and learn more about the company at iatinsurancegroup.com .

