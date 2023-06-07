PODVILLE MEDIA WINS 3 TELLY AWARDS, NAMED GOLD WINNER IN THE BRANDED CONTENT, GENERAL PODCAST CATEGORY

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 44th Annual Telly Awards recently announced their 2023 winners, with Podville Media earning three awards in the highly-competitive branded content and general podcast category, including the Gold Award for The Lincoln Project's "The Storm of QAnon is upon us."

DC-based Podville Media Wins 3 Telly Awards, including top award for its production of The Lincoln Project “The Storm of QAnon is upon us. (PRNewswire)

DC-based Podville Media Wins 3 Telly Awards including top honor for branded content.

In addition to receiving this year's Gold award, Podville Media won two Bronze Awards for their shows "Pod For The Cause: Combatting Online Misinformation and Disinformation" which was produced in collaboration with The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and "Let's Talk About Your Guns: Dementia and Gun Safety," produced in collaboration with the Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress.

This year's Telly Awards saw a record-breaking number of submissions, with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and from top video and television content producers such as Airbnb, Audible, BET Networks/BET Digital, BritBox, Disney, FEMA, Gaumont, Golden State Warriors, MediaMonks, NASA, National Geographic Society, Netflix, Paramount, PBS Digital Studios, and more. The complete list of the 44th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found here .

"Winning these three Telly Awards is an incredible achievement that showcases our team's outstanding talent and dedication. It's a testament to our exceptional work over the past year, producing original shows alongside our amazing clients," said Oscar Zeballos, Co-Founder and CEO of Podville Media. "We're humbled to be honored among such amazing content creators, and we're excited to continue leading the next generation of content communication."

Charlie Birney, Co-Founder and President of Podville Media agrees. "I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved at Podville over the past five years. Every day is a chance to tell meaningful stories, and we're thrilled to be partnering with such a wide range of organizations in helping produce meaningful content for a worldwide audience."

Since its founding in 2017, Podville Media has produced more than 2000 shows in partnership with over 100 clients, including The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, The United Nations Foundation, and The LA Times.

The company also had the honor of being selected to produce ESPN/Andscape's very first podcast series. Marking the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, the 12-episode series is called Rap Stories with host David Dennis Jr. Rap Stories features exclusive sit-down interviews with timeless rap artists, including MC Lyte, Wiz Khalifa, Little Brother, Freddie Gibbs, and more. Released on June 1st, the series immediately shot to #2 on the Spotify podcast charts for Music and #1 in the Apple Podcast Music category.

About Podville Media

Podville Media was founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur Charlie Birney and 20 year radio and podcast veteran Oscar Zeballos. Headquartered in the heart of the nation's capital, Podville Media has been a steady and trusted ally of publicly-traded companies, NGOs, PACs, international non-profits, and thought leaders nationwide. The company's talented and experienced team of creatives, strategists, producers, engineers, and marketers have created and produced hundreds of podcast episodes in-studio and remotely. Podville Media's white-glove service and innovative storytelling strategies are complemented by industry-leading technology, bespoke set design, and broadcast-grade remote audio and video solutions.

About the Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts, including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Green The Bid, SeriesFest, Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School; We Are Parable, Future of Film, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, and Production Hub with support from The Commercial Director's Diversity Program.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Podville Media