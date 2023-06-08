Puritan Medical Products Will Be Exhibiting at 2023 ASM Microbe, AACC Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo This Summer

Maine-based company plans to introduce business lines, product offerings to global experts and potential customers

GUILFORD, Maine, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Puritan Medical Products—the world's most trusted manufacturer of swabs—announced that the company will attend two international trade shows this summer, exhibiting its world-renowned swabs and other products. Puritan will also demonstrate its expertise in topics like automation, pandemic response, and virus protection, participating in panel discussions, joining in-depth symposiums, and introducing its various experts to their global counterparts.

We are America's swab experts, and we look forward to discussing it at two pivotal trade shows this summer

From June 15th to 19th, Puritan will attend ASM Microbe 2023, hosted by the American Society for Microbiology in Houston, Texas. The company will be at Booth #1125 during the event, which is the largest microbial sciences gathering in the world. Puritan will highlight Puritan's key business lines—and core product offerings—to thousands of scientists, researchers, and healthcare professionals who are on the forefront of medical advancement. Event information can be accessed here.

In the following month, Puritan will attend the 2023 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo, hosted by the American Association for Clinical Chemistry. The company will exhibit at Booth #4115, with the event being held in Anaheim, California from July 23rd to the 27th. Puritan will play a pivotal part in exploring the cutting-edge science and technology that are shaping the future of laboratory medicine, with the event featuring more than 800 exhibitors and over 200 new products and services. More information can be found here.

"We are America's swab experts, and we look forward to discussing it at two pivotal trade shows this summer," said Bob Shultz, President and CFO at Puritan. "Puritan has a unique opportunity to expand its international presence while also connecting with existing customers, explaining why our unique approach to customization is applicable to a wide range of industries. From California to Texas and other countries, Puritan changes the world for the better on a daily basis, and we couldn't be prouder to share that story with others."

About Puritan Medical Products:

Puritan was founded in 1919 as a toothpick manufacturer with the goal of producing a quality product that people needed and delivering it with superior customer service. Family owned and operated, Puritan is proud of the families and the rural, small-town work ethic that make the company what they are today: a world-class manufacturer with customers on seven continents. With an ever-expanding line of medical products made of the most up-to-date materials and manufacturing processes, Puritan delivers innovative solutions for even the most demanding application. For more information go to www.puritanmedproducts.com.

