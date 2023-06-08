WEA Member Benefits Launches Innovative Online Term Life Insurance Platform for Nation's Public Education Market

MADISON, Wis. , June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WEA Member Benefits , a leading financial services organization created by public educators in Wisconsin, is thrilled to unveil its groundbreaking national online term life insurance platform for the public education marketplace.

WEA Member Benefits logo (PRNewswire)

WEA Member Benefits launches national online term life insurance platform for the public education marketplace.

In a strategic partnership with Haven Life, WEA Member Benefits now offers PK-12 public school employees across the nation the ability to purchase Haven Life's accessible term life insurance products. Haven Life, a digital life insurance agency fully owned and supported by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual, AM Best rating of A++), is renowned for its long-standing history, customer-centric approach, and unwavering commitment to providing superior service.

Through the user-friendly website weabenefits.com/national/life-insurance, eligible PK-12 public school employees and their immediate family members can effortlessly secure a low-cost Haven Simple policy. The online application process is quick, seamless, and hassle-free, embodying simplicity and convenience.

Applying for coverage has never been easier:

Obtain a personalized quote by providing basic health information. by providing basic health information.

Complete the online application in minutes and get a decision instantly.

Enjoy the convenience of Haven Simple, a term life insurance product that does not require a medical exam .

Benefit from coverage options of up to $1,000,000 .

Obtain a no-obligation estimate of coverage and cost—no personal information required.

Haven Simple and Haven Term policies offer an array of flexible coverage amounts, customizable term lengths, and tailored features to suit the unique financial needs of public school employees*.

This partnership has been further strengthened by the inclusion of Haven Simple and Haven Term policies in Associates of Clifton Park's (AOCP) extensive portfolio of life insurance offerings. AOCP, a prominent national leader in matching individuals with insurance coverage that fits their needs, provides access to licensed agents who specialize in helping clients find a policy to suit their unique needs.

David Kijek, President and CEO of WEA Member Benefits, expressed his enthusiasm about this innovative collaboration, stating, "Member Benefits was created by Wisconsin's public school employees for Wisconsin's public school employees over fifty years ago. We are thrilled to expand our trusted financial products and insurance programs beyond Wisconsin to public school employees in all fifty states, to help guide them on their financial journey. Haven Life's financial security, coupled with their affordable rates and user-friendly platform, were pivotal factors in our decision to embark on this partnership. Whether individuals choose to purchase directly through our website or with the support of AOCP's expert agents, we are delighted to offer yet another resource to empower public school employees and their families to achieve long-term financial security."

For more information about WEA Member Benefits, please visit weabenefits.com/national.

About WEA Member Benefits

For over 50 years, WEA Member Benefits has been instrumental in helping Wisconsin public school employees achieve their financial goals through personal insurance, retirement, and investment programs. Operating as a trust with a commitment to reinvesting profits into programs that benefit participants, WEA Member Benefits stands apart from traditional institutions by prioritizing the needs of those they serve. With competitively priced, top-quality products, the organization boasts one of the industry's highest customer retention and satisfaction rates. Discover more at weabenefits.com.

About Haven Life

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

Haven Simple is a Simplified Issue Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC20 HAVEN SIMPLE in certain states, including NC) issued by C.M. Life Insurance Company, Enfield, CT 06082. Policy and rider form numbers and features may vary by state and may not be available in all states. Our Agency license number in California is OK71922 and in Arkansas 100139527.

Haven Term is a Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC21 HAVEN TERM in certain states, including NC; HAVEN TERM CA21 in California) issued by C.M. Life Insurance Company (C.M. Life), Enfield, CT 06082. In New York (DTC-NY) and in other states it is issued by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), Springfield, MA 01111-0001. Haven Term coverage amount available for those ages 20-59 is up to $3M.

Issuing the policy or paying its benefits depends on the applicant's insurability, based on their answers to the health questions in the application, and their truthfulness.

*Please note that if you reside in NY, DE, ND, or SD, where Haven Simple is currently unavailable, we encourage you to explore Haven Term. This fully medically underwritten life insurance policy does require a medical exam.

About Associates of Clifton Park

Associates of Clifton Park (AOCP) has been a pioneer and national authority in the life and long-term care insurance business for over 25 years. With a professional staff, including a Geriatric Care Manager who is a national speaker on the importance of planning and education, AOCP has been serving consumers and their respective advisors in all 50 states. They have been instrumental in educating consumers and placing over $1 billion of coverage in force and its client base includes some of the largest financial institutions and insurance distribution organizations in the country.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WEA Member Benefits