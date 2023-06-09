This Week in People & Culture News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including a new playbook to drive inclusion in U.S. boardrooms.
NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering different cultural groups stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Chipotle Kicks Off 'Love What Makes You Real' Campaign for Pride Month
Chief Brand Officer and Executive Sponsor of the PRIDE Employee Resource Group Chris Brandt said, "By introducing these limited-edition Pride uniforms, we are demonstrating our continued commitment to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and celebrating what makes each of our employees unique."
- NACD and Deloitte Release New Playbook to Drive Inclusion in Boardrooms across America, Turning the Lens Inward and Focusing on Culture of Inclusion
The new publication is built on the principle that boards must look internally and evaluate their own diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) practices if they are to succeed in overseeing their organization's inclusion strategies effectively.
- Stonewall Day 2023 Adds More Performances and Special Appearances for June 23 Concert at Hudson Yards in NYC
Johnny Manuel and Kellen Stancil will perform, joined by headliner Christina Aguilera, host Angelica Ross, and resident DJ Lina Bradford, among others. Special remarks will be given by writer and health advocate Chelsea Clinton, poet and comedian Alok Vaid-Menon, and others.
- Nexus Community Partners Announces $50 Million Open Road Fund for Black Minnesotans and Dakotans
Though not labeled as reparations because the Fund's resources cannot correct all of the harm done to Black people over the last 400 years, this $50 million resource is seen as one way to help the Black community cultivate wealth and prosperity.
- Little Free Library Announces Indigenous Library Program
LFL's Talia Miracle invites everyone to participate in the Indigenous Library Program launch. "Together we can create much-needed book access in Indigenous communities and celebrate books about the Indigenous experience."
- PEPSI® Dig In Partners With TikTok-Famous Food Reviewer Keith Lee To Help Find the Country's Best Black-Owned Restaurants and Give Diners a Chance to Win $10,000
Pepsi Dig In's Restaurant Royalty program is a way for foodies to share their favorite Black-owned restaurants and discover new ones, while driving business growth and visibility for these restaurants long term.
- Los Angeles Public Library to Host Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration "June Jubilee: A Celebration of Black Excellence"
"The celebration is an open invitation to the many diverse cultures throughout the city to join the Library in celebrating and recognizing the tremendous talent, achievements and heritage of the Black community," said Jené D. Brown, Racial Equity Officer and Director of LAPL's Emerging Technologies and Collections Division.
- 80-20 Educational Foundation Calls for Fair Coverage of Asian Americans in Supreme Court Case
Most of the media attention has focused on how the anticipated Supreme Court decision will end affirmative action. This implicitly buys into Harvard's narrative that it is pro-diversity. However, the media should not lose sight that at its core, SFFA v. Harvard is about ending discrimination against Asian Americans in college admission.
- REPORT: LGBTQ+ Minors Three Times More Likely to Experience Unwanted and Risky Online Interactions Than Their Peers
The report aims to shed light on how LGBTQ+ youths' online habits and preferences are distinct from those of their non-LGBTQ+ peers, how they view risk and danger online, and how their gender/sexual identity and status may impact their likelihood of a negative online encounter
- More Than 400 Top Female Leaders in Education and Their Allies Join Initiative to Eliminate Gender Gaps in School System Leadership
"The problem is not a lack of capable women," said Dr. Julia Rafal-Baer, Founder and CEO of Women Leading Ed. "But we also know that there continue to be these barriers, both informal and systemic, that hold women back from reaching the top job, and until we take intentional steps to change those, America's students and schools will continue to miss out on huge swaths of talent."
