LANDSEA HOMES ACQUIRES 38 HOMESITES IN NEW AVERY CENTRE MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY IN GREATER AUSTIN METRO AREA

Landsea Homes will offer attached High Performance townhomes

Round Rock is nationally recognized as one of the country's most livable towns

AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today the purchase of 38 finished lots in the Avery Centre master planned community in Round Rock, Texas.

Landsea Homes (PRNewsfoto/Landsea Homes) (PRNewswire)

"Avery Centre is a highly anticipated master planned community in Round Rock, and we're proud to present new opportunities for homebuyers to experience all Landsea Homes has to offer with our High Performance Homes," said Vince Ruffino, Texas Division President, Landsea Homes. "Round Rock is recognized as one of the most livable towns in the country thanks to its highly regarded independent school district, great local tech job market, and abundance of public parkland. We look forward to seeing residents "live in their element" in this thriving Austin suburb."

Landsea Homes' new neighborhood in Avery Centre will consist of attached townhomes with options for three to four bedrooms ranging from 1,600 to 1,900 square feet. Prices will be announced at a later date. Avery Centre is a 'lock-and-leave" community, which allows homeowners to own a home while enjoying the freedom of very few maintenance responsibilities. Development is underway and is slated to open later this year.

The 1,200-acre master planned, mixed use community features a class A business park, immediate access to I-35/SH-130, and a true live, work, play environment for residents.

A central community/amenity center is planned for the second phase of development and will include a pool, parks and trail system. There are also several amenities conveniently located near the community that make it easy for residents to enjoy all the local area has to offer, including Old Settlers Palm Valley Park, Round Rock Sports Complex, stocked fishing ponds, Kalahari Resort, and Dell Diamond.

Round Rock, just north of downtown Austin, also offers easy access to premier employment, retail and entertainment hubs across the greater Austin area.

All of Landsea Homes' homes at Avery Centre will be equipped with the company's renowned High Performance Home features, including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ environment. The smart home automation features include an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and high-touch customer service with an individualized training session. Select homes at Avery Centre will include personalized space options through the company's LiveFlex® program.

Landsea Homes is also currently developing 880 single-family homes at Anthem in Kyle, Texas. At full buildout, Anthem will include approximately 1,500 single-family homes, an elementary school, The Central Park amenity center with a lap pool, playground area, pickleball and basketball courts, soccer field, open-air pavilion, community garden and more. The neighborhoods connect with an extensive system of bike lines and sidewalks, and more than 30% of the property is bordered by permanently protected open space. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

In March, Landsea Homes announced it will be moving its corporate headquarters from Newport Beach, California to Dallas, Texas.

The greater Austin market is one of the fastest growing new home markets in the country. In a report on regional economic trends, the American Growth Project ranked Austin as the second fastest-growing city in the United States in 2022.

For more information about Landsea Homes, visit http://www.landseahomes.com.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Landsea Homes