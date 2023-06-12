The Savings are Heating Up as White Castle Reveals New Summer Discounts and Special Offers

All deal coupons will be available through White Castle's social media and email platforms

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the first fast-food hamburger chain in the U.S., is offering cool specials and deals designed to keep your stomach and bank account full. From Father's Day treats to Independence Day BOGO deals, all that's needed to join in the savings is following White Castle on social media, joining the White Castle's email list or finding exclusive Craver Nation offers through the White Castle app.

"Let White Castle take care of the meal planning this summer, so you can spend your time relaxing and creating memories with the ones you love," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Whether it's a snack after camp or a family meal during the warm summer evenings, or a late night visit to the drive thru White Castle offers variety and value for every occasion."

Here are the offers and deals scheduled to run in June and July.

Special Offers (available with coupons shared through White Castle's social media and promotional emails)

Father's Day Weekend Free dessert on a stick with any purchase June 16 – June 18 Summer Solstice BOGO Free Shake Parfait, 10pm – 4am June 21 4th of July Weekend BOGO Free Small Soft Drink June 30 – July 4 National Onion Day BOGO 3 Free Original Sliders June 27 National Picnic Month $3 off a Crave Clutch of any 20 Sliders July 1 – 31 National French Fries Day BOGO Free Small Fries July 13 National Cheesecake Day BOGO Free Cheesecake on a Stick July 30

Members of Craver Nation®, White Castle's free loyalty program, can save even more through the app. New members to download the app and create an account will also receive a free Combo meal.

