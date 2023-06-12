Two USA Teqball Teams Compete in the Finals Take Home Silver in Both Mixed Doubles and Men's Doubles

Brazilian Teams Win Gold

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teqball USA, the fastest growing global soccer-based sport, held its fifth domestic tournament of the 2023 season on the famous Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles, Ca. The tournament brought out top competitors from across the globe once again to battle it out for another chance to secure top world ranking points, to take home the gold and secure the coveted 30k first place cash prize. Fans and spectators cheered throughout the exciting finals of incredible battles and eye popping moves from these top Teqball athletes. The finals aired live on ESPN 3.

The tournament kicked off on Friday, June 9th, where 77 athletes faced each other from 16 different countries from across the globe, including The United States, Argentina, Armenia, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Hungary, Iran, Iraq, Mexico, Peru, Serbia, Romania and Uruguay, Players compete for top rankings in Women's Doubles (WD), Men's Doubles (MD), and Mixed Doubles (MD). After three back to back Teqball Tournaments taking place in the US, the next two tournaments will be played on international soil. On June 24 & 26 the tournament heads to Tunisia, at the African Beach Games Hammame, followed by the European Games in Kraków, Poland which will mark the sports first 2023 continental championship. The Teqball Tour returns to the City of Angels in July.

Top ranked USA duo Carolyn Greco and Margaret Osmundson battled it out in their fifth consecutive final in women's doubles. After collecting two gold medals and two silvers in 2023 at other US-based events, the popular duo lost this weekend in the semifinal, taking home the Bronze medal. Osmundson and her mixed doubles partner, Luka Pilic, did make it to the finals stage to take home second place. Making their first appearance in over a year on the finals stage, USA's Frankie Diaz and Brazil's Bruno Milhomens faced off against the top ranking Brazilian team in the men's doubles finals. The Brazilian twosome dominated, taking home the top prize, Diaz and Milhomens secured second place with silver medals.

"It's wonderful to see our LA based athletes dominate from tournament to tournament, and take home top rankings," said Ajay Nwosu, President of the US National Teqball Federation and CEO of Teqball USA. "Congratulations to all the incredible players who participated in this tournament. The Santa Monica Pier is one of the more iconic locations where we have been able to stage the Teqball finals. It presents an amazing experience for not only the incredible athletes competing, but the fans and spectators who continue to engage with Teqball."

Final matches were won by the following top ranked international teams:

Women's Doubles finals winner: Rafaella Fontes (Brazil) & Gabriella Kota ( Hungary ). This is the first USA Teqball Tour Gold Medal for both Fontes and Kot in Women's Doubles and the first USA Teqball Tour that Fontes has attended.

Mixed Doubles finals winner : Vania Moraes da Cruz (Brazil) & Leonardo Lindoso de Almeida (Brazil)

Men's Doubles finals winner: Leonardo Santana (Brazil) & Leonardo Lindoso de Almeida (Brazil)

About Teqball

Teqball, the popular soccer like sport with a presence globally in 150+ countries and with Teqball tables across all 50 states -- has found huge popularity across the United States and among professional and celebrity fans including Messi, Neymar, Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Mauro Icardi, Eden Hazard, Justin Bieber, and Adam Levine.

The soccer-based sport is played on a specially-curved table (the Teq table), and is attracting a new generation of athletes and amateur enthusiasts (teqers). Teqball USA is committed to building a community by using the power of sports to build cultural relevance and creating a movement that brings joy to people's lives daily. Teqball currently has ambitions at becoming an Olympic Sport by LA28.

