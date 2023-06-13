Chobani Expands Zero Sugar Platform with the Launch of Chobani® Zero Sugar* Drinks

The new platform comes as Chobani's Zero Sugar* Greek Yogurt sees record sales growth as consumers continue to be conscious of sugar content.1

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani today announced the launch of Chobani® Zero Sugar* Drinks, an innovative zero sugar offering in a convenient drink format, that provides consumers with a protein-packed on-the-go option made with natural ingredients.

Chobani® Zero Sugar Drinks (PRNewswire)

Today's announcement builds on Chobani's mission of making good food for all and is an extension of the company's zero sugar portfolio, which launched in 2019 with Chobani® Zero Sugar* Greek Yogurt cups. Since its launch, Chobani® Zero Sugar* Greek Yogurt has experienced strong growth as consumers continue to be conscious of their sugar intake. It holds a market share of 2.1% within the total yogurt category.2 For the same period, Chobani® Zero Sugar* contributed 37% to Chobani's overall growth in the yogurt category.2

A growing market, yogurt drinks are expected to own 21% of category sales over the next five years,3 making the decision to further expand into this burgeoning market more desirable. As part of the company's focus on its zero sugar portfolio, Chobani recently invested more capital into its capacity and capabilities and expanded the production of zero sugar products into the Twin Falls plant to meet the ongoing demand.

"After a few years of being hyper-focused on optimizing our core portfolio and improving excellence in our supply chain and service levels, we are extremely excited to once again dazzle the shelves with the launch our new zero sugar drinks," said Niel Sandfort, Chief Innovation Officer. "This latest innovation takes an already successful product line, made with natural ingredients, to the next level by evolving it into a drinkable format, perfect for the on-the-go consumer."

An excellent source of protein and billions of probiotics, Chobani® Zero Sugar* Drinks are made using natural fermentation, where live and active yogurt cultures and probiotics eat the sugars found in milk. It's sweetened with only natural sugar alternatives, free of lactose and preservatives, contains zero grams total sugar, serves as a good source of calcium, and is only 50 calories (per 7 fl oz). Chobani® Zero Sugar* Drinks stay true to Chobani's innovation philosophy in using natural, non-GMO ingredients – just like all of the company's yogurt offerings.

The Chobani® Zero Sugar* Drink platform includes 7 fl oz single-serve bottles in Mixed Berry, Peaches & Cream, Strawberry Cheesecake and Milk & Cookies flavors at a suggested retail price of $1.99.

Chobani's latest innovation comes as the food maker's growth in the yogurt aisle continues to outpace the category. In the last year, the total yogurt category's U.S. dollar sales have increased 14%, while Chobani's growth over the same period was 16.4%.2

For more information about all Chobani products, please visit http://www.chobani.com.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, we are a values-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and have been since Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S., founded the company in 2005. We produce yogurt, oatmilk, and dairy- and plant-based creamers. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, and it's made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to our communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. We manufacture our products in New York, Idaho, and Australia. Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

*Not a low-calorie food based on FDA regulations.

