Petauri™ Acquires The Kinetix Group

Petauri Health's initial acquisition marks a key milestone in its mission to offer integrated commercialization solutions.

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri Health , a New York–based, purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, announced today that it has acquired The Kinetix Group , also known as TKG.

Founded by John Strapp and Sarah McNulty, The Kinetix Group is a strategic advisory, access marketing, and medical affairs agency that partners with life sciences companies to effectively engage with health systems, payers, and patients. The company offers a range of services, including strategic consulting, access marketing and branding, health economics and outcomes research, organizational design and transformation, and care pathway development, among others. The founders will continue to serve as leaders of the company. TKG is headquartered in New York City and employs more than 100 industry professionals supporting over 20 clients, including 7 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies.

Remarking on the collaboration, cofounder McNulty said, "We're excited to be a part of the Petauri platform and to be working alongside our industry colleague and friend Dan Renick. The time could not be more critical, as scientific innovation continues to outpace society's ability to pay for it, resulting in widespread healthcare inequities that must be resolved." Cofounder Strapp added, "Once assembled, Petauri's diverse and accomplished industry experts will seek to partner with clients across numerous commercialization domains to overcome marketplace barriers and speed patient access to medical advances." TKG was advised by Technology Holdings on this strategic sale to Petauri Health.

"John, Sarah, and the TKG team have a stellar reputation for designing critical solutions for new and mature brands, and should continue to positively impact healthcare, now and in the future," said Dan Renick, Petauri CEO. "Their best-in-class market access expertise and deep customer relationships across the healthcare ecosystem make TKG the ideal first acquisition for Petauri."

About Petauri Health

Petauri™ is a purpose-built pharmaceutical commercialization services platform based in New York City. Formed by Oak Hill Capital, the platform seeks to actively acquire and combine best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, patient services, and data and analytics. Oak Hill aims to deploy in excess of $250 million of equity capital from its latest fund (OHCP VI) behind this initiative over time. The resulting platform will work with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances to seamlessly support clients with data-driven, digital-forward solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care.

About The Kinetix Group

TKG is a strategic advisory and marketing agency that empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers. With market access expertise, deep customer relationships, and connections that span the healthcare ecosystem, TKG is uniquely positioned to understand its clients' customers and design impactful solutions. Its core areas of focus are organized customers, market access, and real-world evidence. To learn more, visit www.thekinetixgroup.com.

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill is a longstanding private equity firm focused on the North America middle market. Oak Hill applies a specialized, theme-based approach to investing in the following dedicated industry sectors: media and communications, industrials, services, and consumer. The firm implements a highly systematic approach to theme development, proactive origination, and value creation in partnership with management to build franchises of lasting value. Over the past 35+ years, Oak Hill and its predecessors have raised approximately $20 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments, invested in approximately 100 companies, and completed more than 300 addon acquisitions, representing an aggregate enterprise value at acquisition of over $60 billion. For more information, please visit www.oakhill.com .

